Whisenhunt Named PCL Pitcher of the Year, PCL All-Star Along with Seymour

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - After leading the Sacramento River Cats rotation through much of the season and making their Major League Baseball debuts, both left-hander Carson Whisenhunt and right-hander Carson Seymour have been named 2025 Triple-A Pacific Coast League All-Stars. For Whisenhunt, he was also selected as the PCL Pitcher of the Year.

Whisenhunt, 24, had an impressive year for the River Cats, going 9-5 with a 4.43 ERA (53 er, 107.2 ip) in 21 starts. In that time, he struck out 95 batters and issued just 35 walks, which included a trio of contests in which he recorded nine strikeouts. The southpaw had a stretch of four straight games in which he tossed seven innings and allowed two or fewer runs from May 1-18, and Whisenhunt continued to cement his legacy in Sacramento by becoming just the second pitcher since the start of 2018 (along with Mason Black) to record 20 or more starts in consecutive seasons.

Twice in 2025 he was tabbed the PCL Pitcher of the Week, first from April 14-20 and again from May 13-18, both of which coincided with outings against the Salt Lake Bees. The first was a single outing in which he shutout Salt Lake for six frames, while the second honor was for a pair of starts at home against the Bees in which he allowed one unearned run in 14.0 combined innings with 14 strikeouts to one walk.

Seymour, 26, made 16 total appearances for Sacramento, 15 of which were starts. In that time, he logged just a 4-8 record but produced a 3.86 ERA (33 er, 77.0 ip), striking out 90 while issuing only 39 walks. The Kansas State product started the year on a hot note, allowing two runs or less in each of his first six outings, an achievement he accomplished in 12 of 16 total outings. He finished the season as the first River Cat to reach double-digit games of five or more strikeouts.

Once this season Seymour was picked as the PCL Pitcher of the Week, his honor coming from April 1-6 in the second series of the year for the River Cats. In that time made just one start against the Las Vegas Aviators, allowing only two hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

Sacramento had no players selected to the PCL All-Star team in 2024, meaning Seymour and Whisenhunt are the first River Cats to be named All-Stars since the duo of Tyler Fitzgerald and Trenton Brooks in the 2023 campaign. Brooks' time that season was split in the PCL between Las Vegas (94 games) and Sacramento (24 games). Overall, it is the first yearly honor in the career for either Seymour or Whisenhunt.

Whisenhunt's PCL Pitcher of the Year honor is the first postseason award for a River Cat since David Villar's 2022 PCL Most Valuable Player honor, a season in which he hit .275 (82-for-298) with 27 homers, 82 RBI and a 1.021 OPS. It is just the second time a River Cat has been named a PCL Pitcher of the Year, as the first to do so was Justin Duchscherer in the 2003 season in which he was 14-2 with a 3.25 ERA (56 er, 155.0 ip) and 117 strikeouts.







