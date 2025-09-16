River Cats Announce Final Homestand Highlights, 2026 Exhibition Game

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - To cap off a historic 2025 season and build momentum for next year, the Sacramento River Cats have announced key fan promotions for their final homestand, along with the scheduled date for the 2026 exhibition matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

The River Cats continue to celebrate Fan Appreciation Month during their final week of 2025, with select lucky fans earning Diamond View Dugout upgrades, On Deck Shop gift cards, and 30 percent off in the On Deck Shop for all season ticket members. Come hungry, as the River Cats continue the 5-for-$3 Double Play Value Menu where select ballpark snacks are just $3 each. Meanwhile, snag the Helmet Haul for $14.99 which features a River Cats helmet filled with a junior hot dog, popcorn, peanuts, and 12 oz. soda.

In the On Deck Shop, grab your favorite gear at the sidewalk sale from Sept. 16-18 to save 50 percent or more on select items, or enjoy 20 percent off the entire store (excluding jerseys) from Sept. 19-21.

Tuesday's series opener against Round Rock (Texas Rangers) will see the River Cats celebrate Sacramento with 916 Night, and Sutter Health Park will offer $9.16 concession items including Sacramento favorites such as Miller Meat hot dogs, Merlino's freezes and local craft brews. Fans will have the chance to meet members of the Sacramento Kings Dance Team and be the first to purchase a limited edition 916 collaboration t-shirt between the River Cats and Kings.

Thursday's game features Hispanic Heritage Night in partnership with the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce where the River Cats will play as the Dorados de Sacramento. Arrive early to enjoy live music by Nove7 in Beer Garden while La Rancheria Radio Station will provide a pregame DJ set at the main gate entrance.

In addition to the traditionally scheduled weekend promotions, be among the first 2,500 fans to grab a San Francisco Giants puffer vest on Friday, Sept. 19, while fans will enjoy Nickelodeon Night on Saturday, Sept. 20 featuring player worn SpongeBob jerseys available for purchase. On Sunday, Sept. 21, the season comes to an official close with Fan Appreciation Day, including the annual Innings of Winnings where lucky fans win a variety of prizes throughout the game. Arrive early to meet the entire River Cats team available for autographs and photos just inside the main gate entrance.

As the 2025 season concludes, we turn our attention to 2026 where West Sacramento will see the River Cats and Giants come together for another exhibition matchup on Sunday, March 22, marking the beginning of the River Cats' 27th season. This will be the third straight and fifth overall exhibition game matchup between the two sides in their shared history.

"We're thrilled to once again host the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park for what has become a highly anticipated way to start the River Cats season," said Sacramento River Cats President and COO Chip Maxson. "It's a chance for Sacramento fans to welcome rising Giants stars, reconnect with familiar faces who once wore the River Cats jersey, and matchup in a unique atmosphere against our big-league affiliate. Sacramento's love for baseball runs deep and this game provides another opportunity to celebrate that passion".

In the 2025 edition, the Giants took an early 3-0 lead, but the River Cats scored four unanswered runs to storm back for a 4-3 win. Driving in two of those runs was Logan Porter, who spent time this season with both Sacramento and San Francisco. Joey Lucchesi, who has also worn both uniforms in 2025, earned the victory while Mason Black converted the save. Sacramento has won each of the last two matchups, taking the 2023 contest by an 8-1 final.

All River Cats season ticket members are guaranteed tickets to the 2026 exhibition game. Those interested in becoming a new member can visit rivercatsmembership.com to place a $100 deposit or contact a ticket representative at (916) 371-HITS (4487) or tickets@rivercats.com.

