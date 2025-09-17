Comets Make Early Lead Hold over Tacoma

September 16, 2025

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets jumped out to early five-run lead and held off a Tacoma Rainers comeback during a 7-5 Tuesday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. The Comets (36-34/82-63) scored four runs in the second inning, including RBI hits by Noah Miller and Alex Freeland, while two Rainiers errors aided the rally. Luken Baker led off the third inning with a home run to make it 5-0. Tacoma (45-25/83-62) scored one run in the fourth inning before the Comets answered with a RIB single by Jose Ramos in the fifth inning to regain the five-run edge. The Rainiers scored again the bottom of the fifth inning, but Esteury Ruiz went deep for the Comets in the sixth inning to make it 7-2. Tacoma's Colt Emerson connected on a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to trim OKC's lead to two runs. Following Emerson's homer, the Comets pitching staff retired 11 of the final 12 Tacoma batters to close out the game.

Of Note: -The Comets won a fourth straight game and improved to 5-1 in the last six games and 6-2 in the last eight games...The Comets also recorded their league-best 43rd road win of the year and are now 43-27 on the road this season.

-Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-5 with his 15th home run of the season. Ruiz is now on a seven-game hitting streak, going 13-for-30 (.433) with two home runs and six extra-base hits...He has reached base in 41 of his last 42 games with OKC.

-Luken Baker went deep for the third time in two games with a third-inning solo shot off the left field foul pole. Baker has hit five home runs in his last eight games and has six homers in his last 13 games...This is the first time since Aug. 2024 with Triple-A Memphis Baker has homered in consecutive games.

-Alex Freeland went 2-for-4 with a walk and RBI...He has hit safely in five straight games (8x20) and through nine games with OKC in September, is batting .364 (12x33)...He extended his on-base streak to 22 games for the third-longest on-base streak by a Comets player this season.

-Jose Ramos stayed hot, going 2-for-4 with a RBI. He has hit safely in eight straight games, batting .419 (13x31) with two home runs, two triples and six RBI.

-Brock Stewart opened a Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched a scoreless third inning. Stewart allowed one hit and one walk and threw 19 pitches, with eight strikes...Stewart became the 20th Dodger to rehab with OKC this season.

-Will Klein retired all five batters he faced to close out the game, with three via strikeout, throwing just 17 pitches to record the five outs.

Next Up: The Comets aim for a fifth straight win beginning at 8:05 p.m. Central time Wednesday at Cheney Stadium. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







