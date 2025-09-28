Ryan Ward Named PCL Most Valuable Player

Published on September 27, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Comets outfielder Ryan Ward has been named the 2025 Pacific Coast League Most Valuable Player, as announced by Minor League Baseball tonight during the Triple-A National Championship Game.

Ward is the second OKC player in the last three years to win PCL MVP, along with Michael Busch (2023), and the third OKC player during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) to take the league's top honors, also joining Nelson Cruz (2008).

Ward led Minor League Baseball with 36 home runs, 122 RBI, 73 extra-base hits and 315 total bases. Among PCL leaders, he ranked second with 113 runs scored, third in both slugging percentage (.557) and OPS (.937) and fourth with 164 hits. He recorded the most RBI by a PCL player since 2010 and the most total bases since 2001. For the second time in his three seasons with OKC, he topped the circuit in games played (143).

Throughout the season, Ward set OKC's Bricktown era single-season records in hits, runs and RBI. He also swatted the second-most home runs in one season during the Bricktown era.

The 2025 campaign capped a remarkable three-year career with OKC for Ward, who also established Bricktown era career records for home runs (90) and RBI (318).

Voting for the Most Valuable Player and other postseason awards was conducted among league field managers.

The OKC Comets wrapped up the 2025 season with an 84-66 overall record. For more information regarding the 2026 season, please call (405) 218-1000 or visit okccomets.com.

