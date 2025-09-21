OKC Comets Game Notes - September 21, 2025

Oklahoma City Comets (38-36/84-65)

at Tacoma Rainiers (47-27/85-64)

Game #150 of 150/Second Half #75 of 75/Road #75 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00) vs. TAC-RHP Michael Mariot (3-4, 6.11)

Sunday, September 21, 2025 | Cheney Stadium | Tacoma, Wash. | 3:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out the 2025 season against the Tacoma Rainiers at 3:35 p.m. CT at Cheney Stadium...With a victory today, the Comets can win their final series of 2025 and move into a tie with Tacoma for the best overall record in the PCL.

Last Game: The Tacoma Rainiers overcame a three-run deficit in the late innings and defeated the Oklahoma City Comets, 8-7, in 10 innings on a game-winning double by Jacob Nottingham Saturday night at Cheney Stadium. The Comets led, 7-4, heading to the bottom of the eighth inning when Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer to close the gap to one run. Jack López led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk and later scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly. The Rainiers then loaded the bases with one out, but the Comets escaped the inning with a strikeout and a groundout. OKC failed to score in the top of the 10th inning before Nottingham hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the frame. Tacoma scored in the first inning before Jose Ramos tied the game in the second inning with a home run. OKC then took a 3-1 lead in the third inning on a two-run single by Justin Dean. Kody Hoese added a two-run homer in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 5-1. Tacoma responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and the score remained, 5-4, until Luken Baker hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to give the Comets a three-run edge.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Oklahoma City native Andrew Heaney makes his fourth start over the last two weeks after signing a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers Sept. 1...The lefty last started Thursday in Tacoma, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings and allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts...Through three outings with the Comets, Heaney has tossed 8.0 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts, two walks and three hits allowed...Heaney was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates Aug. 26 and released Aug. 29 after making 26 appearances (23 starts) this season, going 5-10 with a 5.38 ERA over 120.1 IP with 39 walks against 84 strikeouts...Heaney is in his second stint with the Dodgers organization and is with OKC for the first time since June 2022 when he made two rehab appearances...He spent the previous two seasons with the Texas Rangers, leading the staff in starts in 2024 (31) and in strikeouts in 2023 (159)...In 2022, he made 16 appearances with the Dodgers (14 starts), posting a 3.10 ERA and 4-4 record...He has also appeared with the New York Yankees (2021), Los Angeles Angels (2015-21) and Miami Marlins (2014) when he made his ML debut June 19, 2014 against the New York Mets...Heaney pitched three years at Oklahoma State University where he was named Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year and a DI First-Team All-American in 2012 after leading the NCAA with 140 strikeouts (118.1 IP)...Heaney is a 2009 graduate of Putnam City High School and was selected by Miami ninth overall in the 2012 MLB Draft.

Against the Rainiers: 2025: 10-7 2024: 8-7 All-time: 80-80 At TAC: 30-46

The Comets travel to Tacoma for the second time during the final five weeks of the season...OKC last played at Cheney Stadium Aug. 19-24, splitting the series after the Comets won the first series April 15-20 in OKC, 4-2...Through the first 12 meetings this season, the Comets batted .304 against the Rainiers, outhitting Tacoma, 128-100, and outscoring the Rainiers, 68-63, with 10 homers...Entering this final series, Esteury Ruiz and Ryan Ward led OKC with 14 hits apiece against Tacoma, while Ruiz scored 12 runs and Ward had 10 RBI and two home runs...OKC edged Tacoma, 8-7, in the 2024 season series with 12 of the 15 meetings between the teams being played in OKC. Both teams scored 82 runs last season, with OKC hitting 18 home runs compared to six for the Rainiers...OKC has clinched a season series win and has won the last two season series after not winning the season series against the Raineirs since 2019...Although OKC leads the current series and has won four of the last six games in Tacoma, Cheney Stadium has typically not been a hospitable locale for OKC the last several years, as the team is 8-12 in its last 20 games, 9-15 in the last 24 games and 14-25 over the last 39 games going back to 2012.

I Love the 80s: The Comets lost for the second time in four games last night, but are 6-2 in the last eight games, 7-3 in the last 10 games and 8-4 in the last 12 games...The Comets will finish the second half with a winning record as they sit at 38-36 overall. OKC is the only team in the PCL, and one of two Triple-A teams overall along with Nashville, to record a winning record in all six halves since the split-season format was instituted beginning in 2023...The Comets now have 84 wins overall this season and are one game behind Tacoma for the best overall record in the PCL at 84-65. The Comets held at least a share of first place in the overall PCL standings every day from July 20-Sept. 3 and again after their Sept. 19 victory...OKC has surpassed 80 wins for the fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015) and for the third time in four seasons. This is also the third time in four seasons OKC will finish with at least 84 wins as well as the fourth time during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). Only the 2015 (86) and 2023 (90) teams have reached 85 wins in a season.

A Lot of Laundry: A total of 80 different players have appeared in at least one game with the Comets this season - 29 position players and 51 pitchers. That also includes 20 who suited up on a Major League Rehab Assignment...Only three players remained on the active roster all season: Sam Carlson, Austin Gauthier and Ryan Ward.

Late Show: The Comets suffered their eighth loss of the season when leading after eight innings last night and were charged with their 41st blown save of the year - the most blown saves by any team at any level of the Minors during the MLBAM stat-tracking era (since 2005). It was also the 13th time this season an opponent either tied or took the lead when entering its final at-bat trailing. Between 2021-24, OKC had a total of six losses combined when leading after eight innings...Saturday was also the team's 12th walk-off loss of the season - their most in a season since at least 2013. OKC had a total of 11 walk-off losses over the 2024 and 2023 seasons combined and their previous season high for walk-off losses over the previous 11 seasons was 10 in 2014...Saturday was Oklahoma City's fourth loss of the season after leading by as many as four runs - all occurring since Aug. 5 (41 games) and twice in the last 11 games...Yesterday was the Comets' 43rd game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat (22-21).

Vamos Ramos: Last night, Jose Ramos homered for a second straight game and extended his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games - tied for the third-longest hitting streak by a Comets player this season. During the streak, Ramos is batting .409 (18x44) with four home runs, eight extra-base hits and eight RBI...Ramos has hit three home runs over his last five games and four over his last nine games...Over his last 14 games, Ramos is 19-for-52 (.365) with five homers.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward enters today leading the Minors with 36 home runs, 122 RBI, 73 extra-base hits and 313 total bases...Throughout the campaign, Ward has set OKC single-season records during the Bricktown era (since 1998) with 162 hits, 122 RBI and 113 runs scored...His 122 RBI are the most RBI by a PCL player since Mark Trumbo also had 122 RBI for Salt Lake in 2010. The last PCL player to notch at least 123 RBI was Paul Konerko of Albuquerque in 1997 (127)...Ward's 36 home runs are the second-most in a single season during OKC's Bricktown era and one shy of Nelson Cruz's 2008 record...Ward has also set Bricktown era records for career home runs (90) and RBI (318).

Filling Up the Run Column: This season OKC has scored 935 runs - the second-most in 27 seasons during the Bricktown era, behind only 2022 (949 R). On the other hand, the Comets have also allowed the second-most runs in the Bricktown era with 827. Only the 2019 squad allowed more runs (856).

Walk Hard: Austin Gauthier walked twice last night and has 93 walks this season - the most by an OKC player in a single season during the Bricktown era (since 1998) and the most by a PCL player this season...The Comets issued four more walks last night and pace the Minors with 777 this season. On offense, the Comets drew four more walks last night and lead the Minors with 745 walks...An average Comets game this season includes a total of 10.2 walks.

Around the Horn: Justin Dean went 3-for-5 with two RBI last night, and since his return to OKC, has hit safely in seven of eight games, going 13-for-30 (.433) with five multi-hit games...Luken Baker hit his fourth home run in the last six games Saturday and his six homers this month pace the PCL...Alex Freeland has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-34 (.353) with seven extra-base hits and nine RBI...The Comets own the best road record in the PCL at 45-29 and this is the fifth straight season OKC will finish with a winning road record and third straight year with at least 40 wins in away games...Esteury Ruiz leads the league with an OKC Bricktown-era record 62 stolen bases - the most by a PCL player since Las Vegas' Will Taylor in 1991...The Comets have won seven straight series finales, last dropping a series finale July 27 in Reno.







