Sacramento Steals 4-2 Saturday Night Win Over Round Rock

Published on September 21, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sutter Health Park R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (42-32 | 76-73) 2 8 0

SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS (41-33 | 77-72) 4 7 0

WP: RHP Mason Black (3-10, 5.81) FIRST PITCH: 6:37 p.m. PT ATTENDANCE: 8,500

LP: RHP Peyton Gray (5-6, 3.84) GAME TIME: 2:39

SV: RHP Miguel Díaz (9) TEMPERATURE: 84 degrees, Clear.

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Justin Foscue 19 1 0 1 0-0 387 feet/97.7 MPH Left Field

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Round Rock offense struck first in the top of the first. 1B Justin Foscue belted a solo homer to quickly make it 1-0. After a two-out single for RF Trevor Hauver, 3B Donovan Solano doubled to bring the score to 2-0.

The Sacramento offense had a response in the fifth inning. The River Cats loaded the bases up against Express starter RHP Jose Corniell with nobody out. RHP Peyton Gray answered and allowed a sacrifice fly which cut the lead at 2-1.

Round Rock gave up the lead in the sixth inning. CF Wade Meckler doubled into the gap to score two runs and the River Cats had their first lead of the night at 3-2. A single later in the frame from Matos gave Sacramento a 4-2 advantage. Round Rock could not muster up anymore runs the rest of the night and the score stood final.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

OH MY, EMILIANO: RHP Emiliano Teodo struck out the side in his lone inning of work out of the bullpen on Saturday. Prior to his outing on Tuesday, Teodo had not appeared with the Express since June 1 due to injury. He went two scoreless innings with four strikeouts in his final 2.0 innings of the 2025 campaign with Round Rock.

FOSS FEELING GOOD: 1B Justin Foscue finished 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and a run scored. Foscue set a new single-season high for his professional career as it was his 19th long ball of the season. His previous high came in 2023 with Round Rock (18). In 17 games this month, Foscue is slashing .318 (21-66)/.366/.576/.942 with three doubles, three homers, 10 RBI, seven runs scored four walks and 11 strikeouts.

