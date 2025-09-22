Isotopes Drop Season Finale in 3-2 Heartbreaker

Albuquerque, NM - In the final game of the 2025 season, Reno led Albuquerque 2-0 heading to the bottom of the ninth inning. Aces reliever Hayden Durke entered the game and immediately walked the first three batters, prompting a pitching change with Trevor Richards taking the hill. Sterlin Thompson delivered a two-run single to tie the contest, but Richards fanned the next three batters, sending it to extras.

Kristian Robinson began the 10th with a single to center, plating automatic runner Sergio Alcantara to give Reno a 3-2 lead. In the bottom half, Richards again struck out the side, as the Aces hung on for the victory.

Topes Scope: - A crowd of 10,114 attended Sunday's finale, giving the Isotopes a season total of 493,849 fans, ranking first in the PCL in cumulative attendance for the third consecutive year. Additionally, Albuquerque paced the circuit in average attendance for the fourth-straight season, coming in at 6,765 per game in 2025.

- The Isotopes finished 62-87, posting the worst record in the Pacific Coast League for the second consecutive year, and third time in four years. With the victory, Reno finished 63-87 and avoided that distinction for 2025.

- For the season, the Isotopes ranked first in the PCL in home runs (199), triples (63), total bases (2,480), slugging percentage (.482), and OPS (.846). Their triples total also led all of Minor League Baseball, and were tied for most home runs in the minors alongside Charlotte (White Sox) and Omaha (Royals).

- Albuquerque was shut out in the last game of the regular season for the third time (also: Sept. 1, 2014 vs. Las Vegas, 5-0 and Sept. 7, 2015 at Sacramento, 11-0). Additionally, it is just their second time being blanked in the home finale, along with the 2014 contest that was the final game for the Isotopes being affiliated with the Dodgers.

- The Isotopes also lost 1-0 in Game 3 of the PCL Playoffs at Memphis in 2009, as the Redbirds finished a first-round series sweep, ending Albuquerque's season.

- Sunday marked the third time in which the final game of the regular season went to extra innings. It happened in 2003 against Nashville, as the Isotopes learned they clinched the PCL Central division title during the ninth inning when second-place Colorado Springs lost. Albuquerque ended up losing to Nashville in 15 innings. It also took place last year in Reno, when the Isotopes defeated the Aces 7-6 in 10 innings.

- With the defeat, Albuquerque snapped a three-game winning streak in season finales, losing for the first time since 2021 at Sacramento. Additionally, the Isotopes are 13-9 in their final home game, having dropped two straight after winning six in a row from 2017-2023.

- When holding a 3-2 series lead, the Isotopes were 1-8 in the finale, only defeating Sugar Land on June 1 to claim a set.

- Albuquerque won just two series on the season, the fewest in team history after the 2022 club claimed three series victories. The Isotopes took four of six games from Sugar Land (May 27-June 1) and Sacramento (July 29-August 3).

- Xzavion Curry worked 6.0 innings of two-run ball for the Isotopes, spinning the club's 12th quality start of the season and first since he did it on Aug. 29 at Sugar Land.

- Reno starter Casey Kelly pitched 6.0 scoreless frames with two hits allowed, the only opposing hurler to complete an outing with at least six innings and zero runs.

- Braiden Ward stole two bases, giving him 35 for the season in just 44 games. Ward ranks third on the Isotopes all-time single-season stolen base leaderboard. Additionally, Sunday was his eighth contest with multiple thefts.

- Michael Toglia doubled to extend his hitting streak to nine games, a season-high. He is 11-for-30 with three homers during the stretch.

- Adael Amador tripled in the first inning, and ended the season slashing .385/.487/.656 with 10 doubles, two triples, four homers and 25 RBI over his last 25 games. Additionally, Amador reached base safely in the last 30 games started for Albuquerque this season.

