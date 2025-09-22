Paris Powers Bees with First-Inning Grand Slam in Season Finale

LAS VEGAS - The Salt Lake Bees closed the book the 2025 campaign with an 8-4 win in the season finale as a six-run first inning and Kyren Paris' grand slam propel the Bees to their 65th win of the year on Sunday afternoon.

Salt Lake Bees 8, Las Vegas Aviators 4

WP: Shaun Anderson (5 - 8)

LP: Yunior Tur (0 - 1)

Game Summary

Salt Lake wasted no time jumping on Aviators starter Yunior Tur sending 10 to the plate scoring six runs on three hits and three walks. After Nelson Rada drew a leadoff walk and Ben Gamel was hit by a pitch, Chad Stevens singled in the game's first run. Cavan Biggio followed with an RBI knock before Kyren Paris came up with the big swing launching a grand slam to left, giving the Bees a commanding 6-0 cushion in the opening frame.

Las Vegas answered with two in the bottom half on an RBI double from Drew Swift and a sacrifice by Luke Mann trimming the deficit to 6-2. Gamel restored momentum in the second inning with a solo homer but the Aviators continued to chip away with a run in each of the next two innings.

Cooper Bowman came up with a two-out RBI double in the second before Swift brought in his second run of the day with a solo shot in the third to leadoff the inning cutting the Bees advantage to 7-4.

Salt Lake added its final run in the fourth when Matthew Lugo and Ben Gamel came up with back-to-back one out hits including Gamel's double putting runners in scoring position. Stevens used a sacrifice fly to drive in Lugo from third, increasing the lead to four.

From there, the Bees pitching staff kept the Aviators quiet, as Shaun Anderson finished his day after five innings while Kenyon Yovan, Victor González, Samy Natera Jr., and Angel Felipe combined for four scoreless innings of relief allowing just one hit all together to secure the win in the season finale.

Game Notes

Salt Lake wraps up its 2025 campaign with a 65-84 record finishing eighth in the Pacific Coast League.

The Bees wrap up the series with a split giving them a 6-9-11 series record for the year while wrapping up the month of September 8-10. The Bees homered in each game of the series finishing the week with 10 home runs, the second most in the PCL behind Oklahoma City's 11.

After starting on Opening Day back on March 28, taking the mound in the inaugural game at The Ballpark at America First Square, and drawing the start in the final home contest of the year, Shaun Anderson got the ball to close out the 2025 season. The right-hander worked five innings to earn his fifth win of the campaign, finishing the year with a 5-8 record and a 6.02 ERA.

Kyren Paris provided the biggest swing of the day with a first-inning grand slam, becoming the seventh Bee to hit one this season and giving the team its eighth overall. The blast marked his second homer in the last three games as he matched a season high with four RBIs.

Ben Gamel went 2-for-3 with his eighth home runs of the year, fourth in the month of September and second in the last three games. Gamel scored twice on Sunday finishing the series tied for the team-high with Niko Kavadas with six runs scored.

Matthew Lugo went 2-for-5 with his 31st multi-hit game of the year finishing the season with the teams third most multi-hit efforts behind Chad Stevens (36) and Carter Kieboom (34).

Chad Stevens went 1-for-3 hitting safely in nine of the last 10 last games while drawing in eight consecutive contests. Stevens collected his 20th multi-RBI performance and closed out the year as the team-leader in hits (133) and runs scored (82). Stevens 133 hits in 2025 gives him the third most by a Bee since 2021, behind only Michael Stefanic's 139 in 2023 and 135 in 2021.

Nelson Rada finished up a terrific campaign as the youngest player in Triple-A with a hit in 15 of 18 games in September while extending his on-base streak to 26 games, the longest active streak by a Bee this season. Since making his debut on August 3, Rada finishes with the fourth most hits in the PCL in that span with a .323 average while his 20 stolen bases tied Chad Stevens for the team-high and rank third in the league since his debut.







