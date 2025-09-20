Paris Two-Run Shot, Ureña's 10 Strikeouts Not Enough in 3-2 Loss

LAS VEGAS - The Salt Lake Bees dropped a 3-2 contest to the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday night as Kyren Paris provided the lone offensive spark for the Bees with a two-run homer in the third inning in his first game back from the injured list while Walbert Urena struck out 10 in his Triple-A debut.

Las Vegas Aviators 3, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Gustavo Rodriguez (2 - 1)

LP: Kenyon Yovan (2 - 3)

Game Summary

Through the first two innings Las Vegas had the lone hit of the game as Aviators starter Blake Beers faced the minimum through two while Walbert Urena collected five strikeouts before the third in his Triple-A debut.

Kyren Paris provided the early spark for Salt Lake with a two-run homer in the third inning, his 5th of the season, after Cavan Biggio opened the frame with a single giving the Bees an early 2-0 lead.

Las Vegas cut the deficit in half in the fourth when Cooper Bowman singled and came around to score on a Shane McGuire groundout. The Aviators tied the game in sixth after a pair of two-out walks set the table for Euribiel Angeles who singled to right to bring in the tying run.

Salt Lake put a runner on in every inning after scoring in the third but couldn't cash in, leaving two aboard in the fourth, stranding back-to-back leadoff singles in the fifth, a Kavadas double in the sixth, and additional runners in the seventh and eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Aviators took advantage, breaking the tie with a Junior Perez single and McGuire walked to set the table. Ryan Lasko came through with a two-out go-ahead RBI single to right, giving Las Vegas a 3-2 advantage.

Salt Lake rallied in the ninth with a leadoff single from Chad Wallach and later loaded the bases with two outs for Matthew Lugo who went down on strikes to end the game, giving Las Vegas the 3-2 win to tie the series at two games apiece.

Game Notes

Salt Lake's 3-2 loss marked its fewest runs scored since scoring two in Round Rock on August 30 while falling to 5-48 when scoring three runs or less.

The Bees' one-run loss marked their 30th such contest of the season and their third against Las Vegas in 2025, dropping Salt Lake to 13-17 in games decided by a single run.

Walbert Ureña shined in his Triple-A debut, becoming the fifth Salt Lake pitcher this season to debut as a starter, joining Caden Dana, Jack Kochanowicz, Sam Aldegheri, and George Klassen. Ureña struck out 10 over 5.2 innings while allowing two runs on four hits, the second-highest strikeout total by a Bees pitcher this season behind Caden Dana's 13 on August 22. His 10 punchouts also set a Bees-era (2006-present) record for the most strikeouts in a Triple-A debut.

Nelson Rada went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 13 games and his on-base streak to 24, setting a new Bees season record by surpassing Carter Kieboom's 23-game run from August 22. Since his debut on August 3, Rada's 51 hits rank fourth most in the league, while he also leads all Triple-A leadoff hitters in both hits and walks (28) during that span.

Chad Stevens went 1-for-3 with a walk for the sixth straight game and recorded his 131st hit of the season. Stevens single moved him past Kean Wong's 130-hit campaign in 2022 for the third-most hits by a Bee since 2021, trailing only Michael Stefanic's 139 in 2023 and 135 in 2021. Stevens is now tied with El Paso's Luis Campusano for seventh in the PCL this year and is one of just four players in the league with at least 130 hits and 18 home runs, joining Yonathan Perlaza, Campusano, and Ryan Ward.

Niko Kavadas continued his strong series going 1-for-4 with his 16th double of the year. Kavadas reached 100 hits on the season becoming the fifth Bee this season to reach the 100-hit milestone (Chad Stevens - 130, Carter Kieboom - 118, Matthew Lugo - 108, Yolmer Sanchez - 101). With his hit, Salt Lake is now the third team in the PCL to have five players with at least 100 hits joining Albuquerque and Tacoma. This year's team is the first Salt Lake squad to have five players reach that mark since 2019.

Kyren Paris provided both runs for the Bees on Friday night with his two-run homer in the third his fifth of the season in his first game back from the injured list since July 3. Paris has homered in three of his last five games played giving Salt Lake its seventh home run of the series.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Las Vegas square off for game five of the season on Saturday night as Joel Hurtado will make his Triple-A debut for the Bees against Ken Waldichuk (2-6, 8.82) with first pitch at 8:05 p.m. MST at Las Vegas Ballpark.







