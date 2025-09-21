Isotopes Claim 10-5 Victory Over Aces

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes plated all 10 of their runs between the second and fifth innings-including four tallies in both the second and fifth-en route to a 10-5 victory over Reno Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes drew their 12 millionth fan tonight and have totaled 12,004,102 over 22 seasons.

-With the win, the Isotopes can clinch their third series victory of the season tomorrow with a triumph.

-Braiden Ward stole home in the second inning after a pickoff to first base, the fifth steal of home this year for Albuquerque (last: Braxton Fulford, August 1, 2025 vs. Sacramento, double steal). It's the 15th steal of home in club history and seventh in the last 167 games since September 1, 2024.

-Braiden Ward went 4-for-4, tying a career-high in hits (other: June 29, 2023, at Vancouver) and RBI (five; other: June 29, 2024, vs. New Hampshire) while swiping two bases. Was his seventh game with multiple swipes. Over his last 10 games, is slashing .400/.455/.567 with three doubles, a triple seven RBI and seven steals.

-Ward became the fifth player in the PCL since 2005 to tally four-plus hits, five-plus RBI and two-plus steals (last: J.P. Martinez, Round Rock on June 20, 2023).

-Ward is also fourth on the Isotopes single-season steals list with 33 in just 43 games.

-Adael Amador went 1-for-4. Over his last 24 games, is slashing .391/.491/.652 with 10 doubles, one triple, four homers, 25 RBI and 11 multi-hit games. Has reached base in 29-straight starts.

-Owen Miller went 2-for-5 with two RBI. Over his last 11 games, is slashing .357/.404/.548 with five doubles, one homer, 13 RBI and seven multi-hit contests, including three-straight. Has 34 RBI since August 16, the most in MiLB and tied for the most in pro ball during the span (also: Juan Soto).

-Michael Toglia belted his 11th homer of the year to extend his hit streak to eight games. During streak, is slashing .370/.393/.704 with three homers and four RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces meet for the final game of the 2025 season tomorrow at 1:35 pm from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to send Xzavion Curry to the hill while Casey Kelly is expected to start for Reno.







