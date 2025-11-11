Ryan Maxwell Named Pacific Coast League Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year

Major League Baseball announced today that Albuquerque Isotopes Director of Team Operations Ryan Maxwell has been named the Pacific Coast League's 2025 Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year. The award was chosen by MLB with nominations made by individuals across the baseball industry, including visiting field managers and coaches.

"Ryan does a great job and it's terrific that MLB and the PCL are honoring him with this award," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. "It's long overdue. We are very proud of his efforts and dedication in such a demanding role,"

In addition to his duties running the visiting clubhouse, he also handles all team travel for the Isotopes and is part of the PCL's Travel Coordinators Committee. Prior to joining the Isotopes, Maxwell was a Clubhouse Attendant for the Texas Rangers (2009-10) and Clubhouse Manager for the Lake Erie Crushers (2012-13).

