Adael Amador Named to PCL Post-Season All-Star Team

Published on September 30, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes second baseman Adael Amador has been named to the Pacific Coast League's Post-Season All-Star team, it was announced by Major League Baseball.

Amador was a top contributor for an Isotopes offense that ranked first in the circuit in home runs, triples, stolen bases, slugging percentage and OPS. In 80 games, Amador produced a .303/.405/.478 slashline with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 59 RBI and 20 steals.

The 22-year-old finished with a flourish, slashing .385/.487/.656 with 10 doubles, two triples, four homers and 25 RBI over his last 25 contests. He also reached safely in the final 30 games he started for Albuquerque.

Among players who appeared in at least 50 contests for the Isotopes, Amador was one of just two to compile a batting average over .300, joining Ryan Ritter who finished with the same mark of .303. Amador also saw time with Colorado, hitting his first Major League home run off Reds ace Hunter Greene on April 27.

On Aug. 22 vs. Las Vegas, the switch-hitting Amador connected on a three-run homer and three-run triple in back-to-back innings (one from each side of the plate), spurring his team to a comeback victory.

Additionally, Amador became the 13 th player in Isotopes history to compile at least 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a campaign.

Amador becomes the 27th Isotope to be a PCL Post-Season All-Star. Since 2007, Albuquerque has placed at least one member on the year-end team every season except 2024. Amador is the first Isotope whose primary position is second base to receive the honors.







