MLB Postseason Features 10 Former Aces

Published on September 30, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Arizona Diamondbacks fell just shy of making the playoffs as the third Wild Card team, but 10 former members of the BLC-Nine are still listed throughout MLB playoff rosters as they try to help their team to a World Series title.

Here is the list of former Reno Aces playing in the 2025 MLB postseason, along with the years they played in the Biggest Little City in parentheses.

AMERICAN LEAGUE:

Dominic Canzone, Seattle Mariners (2022-23)

Slade Cecconi, Cleveland Guardians (2023-24)

Tyler Heineman, Toronto Blue Jays (2019)

Tyler Holton, Detroit Tigers (2021-22)

Paul Sewald, Detroit Tigers (2024 rehab)

Carlos Vargas, Seattle Mariners (2023)

Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays (2021)

Luke Weaver, New York Yankees (2021-22)

NATIONAL LEAGUE:

Anthony Banda, Los Angeles Dodgers (2016)

Carson Kelly, Chicago Cubs (2022-23)

The Reno Aces' 2026 home opener is set for Friday, March 27th, as they host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.







