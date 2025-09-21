Alcantara Drives in Two in Game 5 vs. Isotopes

Published on September 20, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Reno Aces (25-49, 62-87) dropped a 10-5 decision to the Albuquerque Isotopes (31-43, 62-86), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Saturday night at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

Sergio Alcántara stayed hot at the plate, driving in two runs with a double and a triple. The switch-hitting infielder has been on a tear in September, going 19-for-52 (.365) with six doubles, two triples, and 13 RBI over 16 games.

Cristian Pache also made his presence felt, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the eighth. The outfielder has been a key contributor in the second half, slashing .264/.361/.472 with 14 extra-base hits and 16 RBI across 35 games.

Reno will look to close out the 2025 campaign on a high note in Sunday's season finale against Albuquerque. First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 RBI

Cristian Pache: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

RNO @ ABQ | Box Score | MLB Research Tool

9/20/25, 8: 47 -ÃÂ¯ PM RNO @ ABQ | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/780185/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP Albuquerque Isotopes 10, Reno Aces 5 Sep 20th, 2025 Aces starting lineup: Kristian Robinson (RF), Tommy Troy (CF), Tristin English (3B), Matt Mervis (1B), A.J. Vukovich (DH), Aramis Garcia (C), Jesus Valdez (2B), Sergio Alcántara (SS), Cristian Pache (LF), Yu-Min Lin (P), Isotopes starting lineup: Owen Miller (3B), Adael Amador (2B), Sam Hilliard (DH), Michael Toglia (1B), Sean Bouchard (LF), Sterlin Thompson (RF), Daniel Cope (C), Jose Torres (SS), Braiden Ward (CF), Matt Turner (P), Umpires -- HP: Louie Krupa. 1B: Ty Krauss. 3B: Steven Hodgins.

Gametime Weather: 83 degrees, Clear.

Wind: 5 mph, L To R.

First pitch by Matt Turner at 6:35 PM. local time.

Aces 1st (Aces 0, Isotopes 0) -- Kristian Robinson struck out looking. Tommy Troy walks. Tristin English flies out to Braiden Ward. Tommy Troy steals 2nd base. Matt Mervis grounds out to Michael Toglia.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Isotopes 1st (Aces 0, Isotopes 0) -- Owen Miller grounds out, Tristin English to Matt Mervis. Adael Amador singles up the middle. Sam Hilliard strikes out on foul tip.

Michael Toglia grounds out, Tristin English to Matt Mervis.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 2nd (Aces 0, Isotopes 0) -- A.J. Vukovich walks. Aramis Garcia singles through the hole at shortstop, A.J. Vukovich to 2nd. Jesus Valdez strikes out swinging. Sergio Alcántara grounds into a force out, Jose Torres to Adael Amador, A.J. Vukovich to 3rd; Aramis Garcia out at 2nd. Pitcher Change: Victor Juarez replaces Matt Turner.

Cristian Pache strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Isotopes 2nd (Isotopes 4, Aces 0) -- Sean Bouchard singles to right-center field. Sterlin Thompson singles through the hole at second base, Sean Bouchard to 2nd.

Daniel Cope walks, Sean Bouchard to 3rd; Sterlin Thompson to 2nd. Jose Torres strikes out swinging. Braiden Ward singles to left-center field, Sean Bouchard scores; Sterlin Thompson scores; Daniel Cope to 2nd. Owen Miller singles to right field, Daniel Cope scores; Braiden Ward to 3rd. Braiden Ward steals home, Owen Miller to 2nd; throwing error by Matt Mervis. Adael Amador flies out to Kristian Robinson, Owen Miller to 3rd. Sam Hilliard strikes out swinging.

(4 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 3rd (Isotopes 4, Aces 0) -- Kristian Robinson flies out to Sterlin Thompson. Tommy Troy reaches on fielding error by Jose Torres. Tristin English singles to left field, Tommy Troy to 2nd. Matt Mervis grounds into double play, Adael Amador to Jose Torres to Michael Toglia, Tristin English out at 2nd, Matt Mervis out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB) Isotopes 3rd (Isotopes 5, Aces 0) -- Michael Toglia hits a home run to left field on a 1-2 pitch. Sean Bouchard singles to left field. Sterlin Thompson grounds into a force out, Matt Mervis to Sergio Alcántara, Sean Bouchard out at 2nd. Daniel Cope grounds into double play, Sergio Alcántara to Jesus Valdez to Matt Mervis, Sterlin Thompson out at 2nd, Daniel Cope out at 1st.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 4th (Isotopes 5, Aces 1) -- A.J. Vukovich singles through the hole at shortstop. Aramis Garcia grounds into double play, Owen Miller to Adael Amador to Michael Toglia, A.J. Vukovich out at 2nd, Aramis Garcia out at 1st. Jesus Valdez reaches on fielding error by Jose Torres. Sergio Alcántara doubles to left-center field, Jesus Valdez scores. Cristian Pache singles to shallow left field, Sergio Alcántara to 3rd. Cristian Pache steals 2nd base. Kristian Robinson walks. Tommy Troy grounds into a force out, Jose Torres to Adael Amador, Kristian Robinson out at 2nd.

(1 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Errors, 3 LOB) Isotopes 4th (Isotopes 6, Aces 1) -- Jose Torres triples to center field. Braiden Ward bunt singles to shallow right field, Jose Torres scores. Owen Miller flies out to Kristian Robinson. Adael Amador flies out to Cristian Pache. Braiden Ward steals 2nd base. Sam Hilliard walks. Michael Toglia flies out to Tommy Troy.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 5th (Isotopes 6, Aces 1) -- Pitcher Change: Carson Palmquist replaces Victor Juarez. Tristin English strikes out swinging. Matt Mervis walks. A.J. Vukovich grounds into double play, Owen Miller to Adael Amador to Michael Toglia, Matt Mervis out at 2nd, A.J. Vukovich out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Isotopes 5th (Isotopes 10, Aces 1) -- Pitcher Change: Logan Mercado replaces Yu-Min Lin. Sean Bouchard walks. Sterlin Thompson walks, Sean Bouchard to 2nd. Daniel Cope doubles through the hole at shortstop, Sean Bouchard scores; Sterlin Thompson to 3rd. Jose Torres strikes out swinging. Braiden Ward doubles to right field, Sterlin Thompson scores; Daniel Cope scores. Owen Miller doubles through the hole at shortstop, Braiden Ward scores. Adael Amador walks. Pitcher Change: Kyle Nelson replaces Logan Mercado. Sam Hilliard pops out to Aramis Garcia in foul territory. Michael Toglia grounds into a force out, Sergio Alcántara to Jesus Valdez, Adael Amador out at 2nd.

(4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 6th (Isotopes 10, Aces 3) -- Pitcher Change: Bryce McGowan replaces Carson Palmquist. Aramis Garcia reaches on fielding error by Adael Amador. Jesus Valdez pops out to Owen Miller. Sergio Alcántara walks, Aramis Garcia to 2nd. Cristian Pache singles to right field, Aramis Garcia to 3rd; Sergio Alcántara to 2nd. Kristian Robinson walks, Aramis Garcia scores; Sergio Alcántara to 3rd; Cristian Pache to 2nd. Tommy Troy grounds into a force out, Jose Torres to Adael Amador, Sergio Alcántara scores; Cristian Pache to 3rd; Kristian Robinson out at 2nd. Tristin English grounds out, Adael Amador to Michael Toglia.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB) Isotopes 6th (Isotopes 10, Aces 3) -- Pitcher Change: Elvin RodrÃ-guez replaces Kyle Nelson. Sean Bouchard flies out to Kristian Robinson. Sterlin Thompson singles to right field. Daniel Cope strikes out swinging. Jose Torres strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 7th (Isotopes 10, Aces 3) -- Pitcher Change: Evan Justice replaces Bryce McGowan. Matt Mervis flies out to Sterlin Thompson. A.J. Vukovich pops out to Adael Amador. Aramis Garcia flies out to Braiden Ward.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Isotopes 7th (Isotopes 10, Aces 3) -- Pitcher Change: Matt Foster replaces Elvin RodrÃ-guez. Braiden Ward singles to shallow center field. Owen Miller grounds out,

9/20/25, 8: 47 -ÃÂ¯ PM RNO @ ABQ | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 2 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/780185/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP Sergio Alcántara to Matt Mervis, Braiden Ward to 2nd. Adael Amador grounds out, Jesus Valdez to Matt Mervis, Braiden Ward to 3rd. Sam Hilliard lines out to Matt Foster.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 8th (Isotopes 10, Aces 5) -- Jesus Valdez hits a ground rule double to center field. Sergio Alcántara triples to right-center field, Jesus Valdez scores. Cristian Pache grounds out, Owen Miller to Michael Toglia, Sergio Alcántara scores. Kristian Robinson strikes out swinging. Tommy Troy grounds out, Owen Miller to Michael Toglia.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Isotopes 8th (Isotopes 10, Aces 5) -- Michael Toglia grounds out, Matt Mervis to Matt Foster. Sean Bouchard struck out looking. Sterlin Thompson grounds out, Jesus Valdez to Matt Mervis.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 9th (Isotopes 10, Aces 5) -- Pitcher Change: Antoine Kelly replaces Evan Justice. Tristin English grounds out, Adael Amador to Michael Toglia. Matt Mervis flies out to Sterlin Thompson. A.J. Vukovich singles to left field. A.J. Vukovich advances to 2nd on defensive indi ! erence. Wild pitch by Antoine Kelly, A.J. Vukovich to 3rd. Aramis Garcia walks. Aramis Garcia advances to 2nd on defensive indi ! erence. Jesus Valdez strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) WP: Victor Juarez (1 - 0) LP: Yu-Min Lin (5 - 7) Time: 3:09.

Attendance: 9,014.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.