Reno Aces Launch Auction to Benefit Team Photographer David Calvert

Published on October 29, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have opened an online auction to raise money for Team Photographer, David Calvert, and his family in support of his battle against leukemia. The auction is live now and will run until Wednesday, Nov. 4th at 8:00 p.m. PT.

The auction features a wide variety of items for supporters to bid on from team signed memorabilia to game-used equipment and jerseys as well as unique, one-of-one items.

There have been very few people as impactful to the Aces organization as David Calvert, telling the story of the Aces' 16 years as a franchise through his photos. At the end of July, David was unfortunately diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia - an aggressive blood cancer. To support him and his family, the Reno Aces will donate every dollar raised from the auction directly to him and his recovery.







