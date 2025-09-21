Tacoma Scores 8-7 Walk-off Win in 10 Innings, Ties Most Victories in "Rainiers Era"

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (85-64/47-27) came from behind to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets (84-65/38-36) on the back of two-run homers from both Spencer Packard and Leody Taveras and a walk-off hit from Jacob Nottingham in the bottom of the 10th inning that gave Tacoma an 8-7 victory.

Tacoma wasted no time beginning the scoring, as they got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Miles Mastrobuoni led off with a single, and he stole second base as well. Rhylan Thomas grounded out and moved him to third, and Colt Emerson extended his minor league hitting streak to 14 games with an RBI single. Ben Williamson grounded into a double play to end the inning with the score at 1-0.

Oklahoma City responded in the second inning. José Ramos (8) hit a leadoff homer off the Major League rehabber Logan Evans to tie the game at one. Evans then retired Luken Baker via a flyout. Evans was then replaced by Nico Tellache, who set down the next two batters.

The Comets took the lead in the third. Noah Miller got the inning started with an infield single, and Esteury Ruiz doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Justin Dean scored them both with a single up the middle to make 3-1. Dean was caught stealing, and Nick Senzel and Austin Gauthier were set down to stop the bleeding.

The Comets added to their advantage in the fourth, as Baker reached base via a one-out walk which Kody Hoese (8) followed with a home run off the top of the left field wall. Tellache kept it a 5-1 game, as he retired Chuckie Robinson via groundout and induced a flyout from Miller to end the inning.

The Rainiers cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fourth. Emerson led off with his second single of the game, which Williamson followed with a double into the right-center field gap. Emerson overran the bag at third, but the throw attempting to cut him down diving back into the bag was dropped by Hoese at third base. It rolled past him towards the Rainiers' dugout, which allowed Emerson to score and Williamson to advance to third. The error made it a 5-2 game, and after Leody Taveras struck out, Spencer Packard (10) brought Tacoma within one with a towering home run to right field. Oklahoma City escaped the inning with their lead intact, as Victor Labrada grounded out to end the frame.

Tellache, Gregory Santos, and Domingo Gonzalez shut the Comets down for the next three innings. Tellache finished his outing with a scoreless fifth inning which included two strikeouts, and Santos also struck out two in his strongest appearance to date of his Major League rehab assignment with Tacoma. Gonzalez allowed a hit to Justin Dean, but he sent the game to the bottom of the seventh with the score still at 5-4 after inducing a popout from Nick Senzel to end the inning.

The Comets' bullpen matched Tacoma's, as Ronan Kopp and Ben Casparius combined for 2.1 scoreless frames after Kopp relieved starter Christian Romero with two outs in the fourth.

Oklahoma City got back on the board in the eighth inning, courtesy of their third home run of the game. It was a two-run shot off the bat of Baker (8), who drove in Gauthier as well after he walked to leadoff the inning. Tacoma reliever Nick Anderson got out of the inning without allowing any further damage.

The Rainiers got the two runs back in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run homer of their own. Williamson knocked a one-out single into center field, which Leody Taveras (11) followed with his eleventh home run of the season, a low liner that just cleared the right field wall. Packard singled to put the tying run on base, but he was stranded after Labrada struck out and Jacob Nottingham popped out.

After a scoreless ninth from Tacoma's Michael Fulmer, Paul Gervase entered the game in the bottom of the ninth for Oklahoma City seeking his sixth save of the season. He would not get it; López turned up the pressure immediately with a leadoff walk. Mastrobuoni then ripped a double that ricocheted off the first base bag, and with two runners in scoring position, Thomas delivered a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 7-7. Emerson was walked intentionally, and Williamson walked as well to load the bases. The Rainiers stranded the winning run on third, however, as Taveras struck out and Packard grounded out to first after a seven-pitch battle to send the game to extra innings.

Troy Taylor delivered a scoreless 10th inning, allowing the Rainiers to walk it off in the bottom of the 10th. With Samad Taylor pinch running on second base, Labrada was hit by a pitch before Nottingham punched the game-winning hit into right field, as Taylor came around to score and give Tacoma an 8-7 win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Saturday's walk-off win marks Tacoma's 85th victory of the season, which is tied for the most in a single season since the Rainiers changed from the Tacoma Tigers to the Rainiers and began their affiliation with the Seattle Mariners in 1995. Tacoma can set a new record for the "Rainier Era" with a victory in the final game of the regular season on Sunday. The last time Tacoma won 85 games in a season, they were declared Co-Champions of the Pacific Coast League in 2001.

Jacob Nottingham's walk-off double was his first walk-off hit since April 12, 2018, when he walked off the New Orleans Baby Cakes as a member of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. This is Tacoma's eighth walk-off victory of the season, and it is the first time since the 2022 season that the Rainiers have recorded eight-or-more walk-offs in a campaign (they also had eight in 2022).

With his scoreless ninth inning, Michael Fulmer recorded his ninth consecutive scoreless outing out of the bullpen. His scoreless run is now tied for the second-longest active streak in the PCL; in 12 appearances for Tacoma since being signed to a Minor League contract, he owns a 0.75 ERA with 1.00 WHIP and .163 average against.

With his 10th home run of the season, Spencer Packard became the eighth Rainier to reach double digits home runs in 2025. This surpassed last season's total of seven Rainiers with 10-or-more homers and marks the first time since 2023 that eight-or-more Rainiers have reached double digit homers in a season (nine in 2023). The Rainiers are the third team in the PCL this season to have eight-or-more players with 10-plus homers, as they tied Las Vegas (eight) and trail only Albuquerque (11).

After his double in the ninth inning, Miles Mastrobuoni moved into a tie at the top of the PCL leaderboard for doubles in September with seven two-baggers this month.







