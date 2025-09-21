Chihuahuas Clinch Series Win Saturday in Sugar Land

Published on September 20, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 5-3 Saturday night at Constellation Field to clinch their second straight series win. The Chihuahuas have won four of the first five games against the Space Cowboys and have won nine of their last 12 overall.

El Paso starter Jackson Wolf got the win and allowed two earned runs in five innings. It was the sixth time in his last seven starts that Wolf allowed two earned runs or less. Wes Benjamin and Alek Jacob both pitched scoreless relief outings for El Paso. Ripken Reyes started in left field for the Chihuahuas, his fourth different position in his first four games in the series, and he went 1-for-3 with a hit by pitch. It was the third consecutive game that Reyes was hit by a pitch.

Tim Locastro stole two bases for El Paso, moving his season total to 32, which is the sixth-most in the Pacific Coast League. Chihuahuas second baseman Nate Mondou went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, moving his batting average to .310, which is seventh-best in the PCL.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 5, Space Cowboys 3 Final Score (09/20/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (81-67, 43-30), Sugar Land (72-76, 33-40)

Next Game: Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso LHP Luis Gutierrez (0-0, -.--) vs. Sugar Land RHP Jose Fleury (2-1, 6.92). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 5 Sugar Land 3 - Saturday

WP: Wolf (7-3)

LP: Dombroski (0-2)

S: Jacob (2)

Time: 2:54

Attn: 4,919







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.