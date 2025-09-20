OKC Comets Game Notes - September 20, 2025

Published on September 20, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (38-35/84-64)

at Tacoma Rainiers (46-27/84-64)

Game #149 of 150/Second Half #74 of 75/Road #74 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Christian Romero (1-1, 4.79) vs. TAC-RHP Logan Evans (1-3, 5.27)

Saturday, September 20, 2025 | Cheney Stadium | Tacoma, Wash. | 8:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets can clinch a series victory with a win tonight as they continue their series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 8:05 p.m. CT at Cheney Stadium...The Comets have a 3-1 lead in their final series of the season and are currently tied with second-half champion Tacoma for the best overall record in the PCL at 84-64.

Last Game: A four-run third inning provided an early cushion as the Oklahoma City Comets went on to notch a 5-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers Friday night at Cheney Stadium. The Comets broke a scoreless tie with a RBI single from Chuckie Robinson to take the lead in the third inning. Two batters later, Alex Freeland cranked a two-run homer to extend the lead to 3-0. Austin Gauthier then added a RBI double to finish the rally. Jose Ramos led off the sixth inning with a solo home run, giving the Comets a 5-0 lead. The Rainiers scored one run in each of the seventh and eighth innings to pull within 5-2. Tacoma put the tying run at the plate with one out in the ninth inning when Colt Emerson hit a line drive back to pitcher Nick Frasso, who caught the ball and then tossed to second base to complete a game-ending double play.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Reigning PCL Pitcher of the Week Christian Romero (1-1) makes his ninth start with the Comets after joining the team from High-A Great Lakes at the end of July...Romero was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for Sept. 9-14 following his most recent outing in which he tossed 6.0 scoreless innings against Sacramento Sept. 13, allowing two hits with six strikeouts to earn the win in OKC's 6-1 victory. He retired 18 of 20 batters faced overall, including 14 of the first 15 batters...In his last two games, Romero has allowed one run - on a solo home run - over 10.2 innings, while holding opponents 4-for-36...So far with the Comets this season, Romero is 1-1 with a 4.79 ERA over 35.2 IP with 30 strikeouts and 14 walks. The team is 6-2 in his starts, with wins in five of the last six...He also made 16 appearances (six starts) with Great Lakes this season, going 4-3 with a 5.03 ERA over 62.2 IP with 49 strikeouts and 21 walks over 62.2 innings...He pitched at three levels of the Dodgers organization in 2024, making 15 appearances (eight starts) with Great Lakes, six appearances (two starts) with Double-A Tulsa and four starts with OKC. Overall, he posted a 6-6 record and 4.24 ERA with 75 K's against 38 walks...Romero is in his fifth professional season after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers Jan. 15, 2021 as a free agent out of Hermosillo, Mexico.

Against the Rainiers: 2025: 10-6 2024: 8-7 All-time: 80-79 At TAC: 30-45

The Comets travel to Tacoma for the second time during the final five weeks of the season...OKC last played at Cheney Stadium Aug. 19-24, splitting the series after the Comets won the first series April 15-20 in OKC, 4-2...Through the first 12 meetings this season, the Comets batted .304 against the Rainiers, outhitting Tacoma, 128-100, and outscoring the Rainiers, 68-63, with 10 homers...Entering this final series, Esteury Ruiz and Ryan Ward led OKC with 14 hits apiece against Tacoma, while Ruiz scored 12 runs and Ward had 10 RBI and two home runs...OKC edged Tacoma, 8-7, in the 2024 season series with 12 of the 15 meetings between the teams being played in OKC. Both teams scored 82 runs last season, with OKC hitting 18 home runs compared to six for the Rainiers...OKC has clinched a season series win and has won the last two season series after not winning the season series against the Raineirs since 2019...Although OKC leads the current series and has won four of the last five games in Tacoma, Cheney Stadium has typically not been a hospitable locale for OKC the last several years, as the team is 8-11 in its last 19 games, 9-14 in the last 23 games and 14-24 over the last 38 games going back to 2012.

I Love the 80s: The Comets have won back-to-back games and six of the last seven games, as well as seven of the last nine games and eight of the last 11 games...Last night's victory also clinched a winning second half for the Comets, who are currently 38-35 in the second half. OKC is the only team in the PCL, and one of two Triple-A teams overall along with Nashville, to record a winning record in all six halves since the split-season format was instituted beginning in 2023...The Comets now have 84 wins overall this season and are tied with Tacoma for the best overall record in the PCL at 84-64. This is the first time OKC has held at least a share of first place since Sept. 3 after the Comets held at least a share of first place in the overall PCL standings every day from July 20-Sept. 3...OKC has surpassed 80 wins for the fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015) and for the third time in four seasons. This is also the third time in four seasons OKC will finish with at least 84 wins as well as the fourth time during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). Only the 2015 (86) and 2023 (90) teams have reached 85 wins in a season...The Comets have wins in eight of the last 11 games following a season-high stretch of five straight losses to open September preceded by a 12-15 record in the month of August.

The Warden of Bricktown: With a single in the fourth inning last night, Ryan Ward collected his 162nd hit of the season, surpassing Jimmy Paredes (2012) for the most hits in a single season during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998)...Ward has also set OKC single-season records this year with 122 RBI and 113 runs scored...Ward leads the Minors with 36 home runs and 122 RBI - the most RBI by a PCL player since Mark Trumbo also had 122 RBI for Salt Lake in 2010. The last PCL player to notch at least 123 RBI was Paul Konerko of Albuquerque in 1997 (127)...The 36 home runs are also the second-most in a single season during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) and one shy of Nelson Cruz's 2008 record...Ward has also set OKC Bricktown era records for career home run (90) and RBI (318).

Free Bird: Alex Freeland homered for a second consecutive game Friday and went deep for the third time in the last five games. Freeland has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-34 (.353) with seven extra-base hits and nine RBI...Through 12 games since rejoining the Comets, Freeland is batting .340 (16x47) with eight extra-base hits and 11 RBI...Freeland ranks tied for third in the PCL with 83 walks, sixth with 30 doubles and tied for seventh with 82 RBI despite playing all of August with the Dodgers.

Vamos Ramos: Jose Ramos finished with game-high three hits last night, going 3-for-4 with a home run and a double. Ramos is now on a 10-game hitting streak, batting .436 (17x39) with three home runs, seven extra-base hits and seven RBI...His 10-game hitting streak is tied for the fourth-longest by a Comets player this season and equals his career long, last achieved from April 17-29, 2022 with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga...Over his last 13 games, Ramos is 18-for-47 (.383) with four homers.

Road Maps: The Comets own the best road record in Triple-A at 45-28 and have won four of their last five road games following a stretch of five straight road losses...The Comets went 22-11 on the road during the first half of the season and are now 23-17 on the road during the second half...This is the fifth straight season OKC will finish with a winning road record and third straight year with at least 40 wins in away games. Only one other season during the Bricktown era (since 1998) has OKC recorded at least 45 road wins in a season, going 48-27 on the road in 2023...Only High-A Greensboro (46) has more road wins across the Minors than the Comets this season.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz's season-best nine-game hitting streak came to an end last night. He went 18-for-40 (.450) with eight extra-base hits during the streak, but was held 0-for-5 Friday night...Friday also marked just the second time in his last 45 games with OKC he was kept off base...Ruiz leads the league with 62 stolen bases for the most by a PCL player since Las Vegas' Will Taylor in 1991. The last player with more than 62 steals in a PCL season was Scott Loucks in 1983 with Tucson, who had 71...His .412 OBP this season ranks second in the league, while his .927 OPS and 95 runs scored are sixth.

Walk Hard: The Comets allowed eight more walks last night and pace the Minors with 773 this season. On offense, the Comets have drawn the second-most walks in the Minors this year with 741 and will end up leading the Minors if they draw at least three walks over the final two games...An average Comets game this season includes a total of 10.2 walks...Austin Gauthier leads the PCL with 91 walks and is tied with Ryan Noda (2022) for the most walks in a single season during the Bricktown era.

Around the Horn: Landon Knack threw six scoreless innings Friday for his team-leading sixth quality start of the season. Over his last three starts, Knack has allowed two runs (one earned) and eight hits across 16.0 innings...Nick Frasso recorded the final four outs Friday night to earn his first career save...Justin Dean went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run Friday. Through seven games since being optioned to OKC, Dean is batting .400 (10-for-25) with four multi-hit games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.