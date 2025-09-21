Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Oklahoma City

TODAY'S GAME - 9/20 vs. Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Logan Evans - MLR (1-3, 5.27) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Christian Romero (1-1, 4.79)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Fell 5-2 to Oklahoma City on Friday night...the Comets opened up a 4-0 lead after the second inning...the Comets added another in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 5-0...Josh Fleming provided 4.0 innings of relief, allowing just one run...the Rainiers broke through in the seventh inning as Miles Mastrobuoni hit a double to score Victor Labrada...Spencer Packard drove in Tacoma's second run in the eighth inning on an RBI groundout to make it 5-2...Guillo Zuñiga and Hagen Danner put up zeroes in the eighth and ninth, but the Rainiers did not score again as they fell 5-2.

EVANS EMBARKS ON REHAB: The Seattle Mariners sent RHP Logan Evans to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Tuesday...in his first rehab outing on Tuesday against Oklahoma City, Evans threw a scoreless inning, walking one and striking one out, throwing 22 pitches, 11 for strikes...Evans was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on August 15 with right elbow inflammation...in 15 starts with Seattle, Evans has gone 6-5 with a 4.37 ERA (78.1 IP/38ER)...Evans had made nine starts with Tacoma before this rehab stint, going 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA (41.2 IP/25ER)...Evans has pitched against Oklahoma City three times this season, including Tuesday's start, allowing four earned runs over 12.0 IP, walking two and striking out 12.

MORE TO ACCOMPLISH: The Rainiers, who changed from the Tacoma Tigers to the Rainiers and began their affiliation with the Seattle Mariners in 1995, are one win away from tying the most wins in the "Rainiers Era"...the Rainiers won 85 games in 2001, when they were declared "Co-Champions" of the Pacific Coast League with New Orleans...should Tacoma reach 85 wins, it would be just the fourth time in franchise history (also: 1961 - franchise record 97, 1969 - 86)...with three games remaining in the regular season, Tacoma needs to win two games to secure the best overall record in the PCL this year...the Rainiers currently have 84 wins, while the Comets have 83...should Tacoma win just one of the next three games, they will tie Oklahoma City for the best overall record in the league.

CHENEY'S HOME COOKING: The Rainiers have taken care of business at home this season, going 50-29 at Cheney Stadium...the Rainiers will play 81 home games, up from the standard 75, due to the June 10-15 series that was originally scheduled to be played at Sacramento, but was moved to Tacoma...Tacoma's 50 home victories are currently tied for the most by a Triple-A team in a single season in the last 20 years, matching the 50 wins that Indianapolis secured at Victory Field this season...Tacoma currently sports a .633 winning percentage at home this season, good for their fourth-best winning percentage at home in a single season since 2005...should Tacoma win their final two games of the regular season, they can finish 52-29, with a .642 winning percentage at home, which would be the 12th-best for a PCL team since 2005.

RAINIERS R IN THE PLAYOFFS: Tacoma's 6-1 victory on Wednesday secured the Pacific Coast League Second Half Championship...the Rainiers will play in the Pacific Coast League Championship series beginning on Tuesday, September 23 at Las Vegas in a best-of-three series against the Aviators...the Rainiers will play for their seventh league championship and first since winning the Triple-A West in 2021, which did not include any postseason games...the Rainiers will play playoff baseball for the first time since 2016, when they fell to El Paso in the Pacific Coast Conference Playoff...the last time Tacoma won a championship that included postseason games was 2010, when they defeated Sacramento in the Pacific Coast Conference Playoff, then defeating Memphis in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series.

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER RECORD: After Samad Taylor broke Tacoma's career franchise stolen base record on Tuesday, he broke Tacoma's single-season runs record on Thursday...Taylor has scored 122 runs this season, surpassing the 121 runs scored by Alex Liddi in the 2011 season...Taylor's 122 runs are the second-most by a PCL player in the last 20 years, trailing only the 125 runs scored by Andy Green with the 2005 Tucson Sidewinders...the PCL Modern Era Record is 141 by Billy Sample with Tucson in 1978.

COLT HAS BEEN COOKING: Colt Emerson picked up a double on Friday night, collecting an extra-base hit in each of his first four games with Tacoma, getting off to a 6-for-16 (.375) start with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI...dating back September 4 with Double-A Arkansas, Emerson has collected a hit in his last 13 games...over that time between the two levels, Emerson is hitting .361 (22x61) with six doubles, two home runs, 11 RBI and five steals, sporting a .983 OPS...Emerson is the fourth Rainier since 2005 to hit multiple home runs before turning 21, the last being Robert Perez Jr., who hit three in 2019...the others: Ketel Marte - 2, 2014, Asdrúbal Cabrera - 3, 2006 and Adam Jones - 14, 2006.

ADD IT TO THE MANTLE: Cade Marlowe was named the PCL Player of the Week on Monday...he hit .458, going 11-for-24 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI...he led all qualified hitters in batting average and with 22 total bases, while his 11 hits and three home runs were tied for the most in the league...his .917 slugging percentage and 1.450 OPS were the second-best in the PCL and ranked sixth with a .533 on-base percentage...Marlowe is the fourth Rainier to win PCL Player of the Week, the most the Rainiers have collected in a single season in at least 20 years.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners picked up a 4-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night, picking up their second consecutive shutout victory...Bryan Woo started the game with 5.0 scoreless frames, followed by 2.0 shutout innings from Eduard Bazardo...Matt Brash and Andres Muñoz finished off the shutout victory...Seattle scored all four of their runs on solo home runs, getting long balls from Julio Rodríguez, Eugenio Suárez, Victor Robles and Josh Naylor in the win.







