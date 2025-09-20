Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Oklahoma City

TODAY'S GAME - 9/19 vs. Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (8-5, 5.02) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Landon Knack (5-6, 7.08)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Erased an 8-0 deficit, but were unable to hang onto their lead as they fell 12-10 to Oklahoma City on Thursday night...the Comets scored a run in the first inning and added seven more in the second inning to take an 8-0 lead...Tacoma had just one hit through the first five innings, but scored 10 runs in the sixth inning, doing so on just four hits...the Rainiers drew three walks, were hit by a pitch twice, benefiting from an error by the Comets that eventually led to a two-run single from Rhylan Thomas and a three-run home run from Colt Emerson that gave Tacoma the 10-8 lead...the Comets took the lead back in the top of the seventh inning as Alex Freeland clubbed a three-run home run, followed by Ryan Ward's second home run of the game, as the back-to-back homers put Oklahoma City up 12-10...the Rainiers got the go-ahead run to the plate in both the eighth and ninth innings, but did not score again as they fell 12-10.

MORE TO ACCOMPLISH: The Rainiers, who changed from the Tacoma Tigers to the Rainiers and began their affiliation with the Seattle Mariners in 1995, are one win away from tying the most wins in the "Rainiers Era"...the Rainiers won 85 games in 2001, when they were declared "Co-Champions" of the Pacific Coast League with New Orleans...should Tacoma reach 85 wins, it would be just the fourth time in franchise history (also: 1961 - franchise record 97, 1969 - 86)...with three games remaining in the regular season, Tacoma needs to win two games to secure the best overall record in the PCL this year...the Rainiers currently have 84 wins, while the Comets have 83...should Tacoma win just one of the next three games, they will tie Oklahoma City for the best overall record in the league.

CHENEY'S HOME COOKING: The Rainiers have taken care of business at home this season, going 50-27 at Cheney Stadium...the Rainiers will play 81 home games, up from the standard 75, due to the June 10-15 series that was originally scheduled to be played at Sacramento, but was moved to Tacoma...Tacoma's 50 home victories are currently tied for the most by a Triple-A team in a single season in the last 20 years, matching the 50 wins that Indianapolis secured at Victory Field this season...Tacoma currently sports a .641 winning percentage at home this season, good for the 12th-best by a PCL team since 2005...it's the second-best winning percentage for Tacoma at home in a single season since going 48-24 (.667) in 2005...should Tacoma win their final three games of the regular season, they can finish 53-28, with a .654 winning percentage at home, which would be the 10th-best for a PCL team since 2005.

RAINIERS R IN THE PLAYOFFS: Tacoma's 6-1 victory on Tuesday secured the Pacific Coast League Second Half Championship...the Rainiers will play in the Pacific Coast League Championship series beginning on Tuesday, September 23 at Las Vegas in a best-of-three series against the Aviators...the Rainiers will play for their seventh league championship and first since winning the Triple-A West in 2021, which did not include any postseason games...the Rainiers will play playoff baseball for the first time since 2016, when they fell to El Paso in the Pacific Coast Conference Playoff...the last time Tacoma won a championship that included postseason games was 2010, when they defeated Sacramento in the Pacific Coast Conference Playoff, then defeating Memphis in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series.

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER RECORD: After Samad Taylor broke Tacoma's career franchise stolen base record on Tuesday, he broke Tacoma's single-season runs record on Thursday...Taylor has scored 122 runs this season, surpassing the 121 runs scored by Alex Liddi in the 2011 season...Taylor's 122 runs are the second-most by a PCL player in the last 20 years, trailing only the 125 runs scored by Andy Green with the 2005 Tucson Sidewinders...the PCL Modern Era Record is 141 by Billy Sample with Tucson in 1978.

COLT HAS BEEN COOKING: Colt Emerson cranked his second home run in three games as a Rainier on Thursday night, getting off to a 5-for-12 (.417) start with a double, two home runs and seven RBI...dating back September 4 with Double-A Arkansas, Emerson has collected a hit in his last 12 games...over that time between the two levels, Emerson is hitting .368 (21x57) with five doubles, two home runs, 11 RBI and five steals, sporting a .990 OPS...Emerson is the fourth Rainier since 2005 to hit multiple home runs before turning 21, the last being Robert Perez Jr., who hit three in 2019...the others: Ketel Marte - 2, 2014, Asdrúbal Cabrera - 3, 2006 and Adam Jones - 14, 2006.

ADD IT TO THE MANTLE: Cade Marlowe was named the PCL Player of the Week on Monday...he hit .458, going 11-for-24 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI...he led all qualified hitters in batting average and with 22 total bases, while his 11 hits and three home runs were tied for the most in the league...his .917 slugging percentage and 1.450 OPS were the second-best in the PCL and ranked sixth with a .533 on-base percentage...Marlowe is the fourth Rainier to win PCL Player of the Week, the most the Rainiers have collected in a single season in at least 20 years.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Seattle Mariners blanked the Kansas City Royals 2-0 on Thursday afternoon...Luis Castillo fired 6.0 shutout frames, followed by shutout innings from Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier and Andres Muñoz to finish the win...the Mariners did not walk a batter in the win...Seattle scored their two runs on an RBI double from Jorge Polanco in the second inning and an RBI double by JP Crawford in the eighth.







