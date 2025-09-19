Zach Cole Recognized as Astros Minor League Player of the Year

Published on September 19, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - 2025 Sugar Land Space Cowboys outfielder Zach Cole has been named the Houston Astros Minor League Player of the Year as announced by the Astros on Friday.

Cole appeared in 97 total Minor League games between Double-A Corpus and Triple-A Sugar Land, slashing a combined .279/.377/.539/.916 with 22 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs, 65 RBI, 63 runs scored, 52 walks and 18 stolen bases. Cole led the Astros' full-season system in batting average, slugging, OPS and triples, tied for the lead in RBI and extra-base hits (48) and was second in home runs, total bases (193) and OBP, fourth in hits (100), fifth in runs, tied for fifth in doubles (22) and tenth in walks.

The 25-year-old was promoted to Sugar Land on August 25 and appeared in 15 games with the Space Cowboys, slashing .353/.459/.745/1.204 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs, 16 RBI, nine runs scored, 10 walks and three stolen bases. He hit safely in each of his first five games with Sugar Land, including homering in three of his first five starts with the Space Cowboys. Cole was named the Astros Upper-Level Minor League Player of the Month for August and the kept it rolling into September, winning Pacific Coast League Player of the Week honors for September 2 - 7. During that week, he went 8-for-21 in six games with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 10 RBI, three runs scored, six walks and a stolen base, leading the Pacific Coast League during the week in RBI and total bases (18). The highlight of his week came on September 4 when he hit the first walk-off grand slam in Space Cowboys' history.

Cole had his contract selected by the Astros on September 12 and has appeared in six games with Houston, going 6-for-18 with two home runs, seven RBI and three runs scored. He becomes the fourth straight Space Cowboys player to be named the Astros Minor League Player of the Year, joining Shay Whitcomb (2024), Joey Loperfido (2023) and Yainer Diaz (2022).







