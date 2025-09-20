Oklahoma City Comets Earn 5-2 Win Over Tacoma Rainiers

Published on September 19, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







A four-run third inning provided an early cushion as the Oklahoma City Comets went on to notch a 5-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers Friday night at Cheney Stadium. The Comets (38-35/84-64) broke a scoreless tie with a RBI single from Chuckie Robinson to take the lead in the third inning. Two batters later, Alex Freeland cranked a two-run homer to extend the lead to 3-0. Austin Gauthier then added a RBI double to finish the rally. Jose Ramos led off the sixth inning with a solo home run, giving the Comets a 5-0 lead. The Rainiers (46-27/84-64) scored one run in each of the seventh and eighth innings to pull within 5-2. Tacoma put the tying run at the plate with one out in the ninth inning when Colt Emerson hit a line drive back to pitcher Nick Frasso, who caught the ball and then tossed to second base to complete a game-ending double play.

Of Note:

-The Comets have won six of the last seven games, as well as seven of the last nine games and eight of the last 11 games...The victory also clinched a winning second half for the Comets, who are the only team in the PCL and one of two Triple-A teams overall to record a winning record in all six halves since the split-season format was instituted beginning in 2023.

-The Comets are now also tied with the Rainiers for the best overall record in the PCL at 84-64 with two games remaining in the series and regular season.

-Jose Ramos finished with game-high three hits, going 3-for-4 with a home run and a double. Ramos is now on a 10-game hitting streak, batting .436 (17x39) with three home runs, seven extra-base hits and seven RBI...Over his last 13 games, Ramos is 18-for-47 (.383) with four homers.

-With a single in the fourth inning, Ryan Ward collected his 162nd hit of the season, surpassing Jimmy Paredes (2012) for the most hits in a single season during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998)...Ward has also set OKC single-season records this year with 122 RBI and 113 runs scored.

-Alex Freeland homered for a second consecutive game and went deep for the third time in the last five games. Freeland has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-34 (.353).

-Landon Knack threw six scoreless innings for his second consecutive quality start and team-leading sixth quality start of the season. Over his last three starts, Knack has allowed two runs (one earned) and eight hits across 16.0 innings.

-Nick Frasso recorded the final four outs to earn his first career save, one day after Bobby Miller also picked up his first career save.

Next Up: The Comets play the penultimate game of the 2025 season at 8:05 p.m. Central time Saturday at Cheney Stadium. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.