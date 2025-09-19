Aviators Announce Season Awards for 2025 Campaign

Published on September 19, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, announced today the 2025 season awards for the players. The Las Vegas franchise has been a member of the Pacific Coast League for 42 years (1983-2020, 2022-25) and one season with Triple-A West (2021).

Aviators President/COO Don Logan announced the following awards: Mayor's Trophy: outfielder Colby Thomas; Most Valuable Player: outfielder Carlos Cortes; Most Valuable Pitcher: Right-hander Kade Morris.

The Mayor's Trophy has been given annually since 1983 and is voted on by the fans. The previous winners of the Mayor's Trophy:

1983: Harry Dunlop, manager

1984: Rick Lancellotti, OF

1985: John Kruk, 1B/OF - PCL batting champion

1986: Tim Pyznarksi, INF

1987: Steve Garcia, INF

1988: Joey Cora, INF

1989: Jerald Clark, OF

1990: Joey Cora, INF

1991: Jose Mota, INF

1992: Jim Vatcher, OF

1993: Brian Johnson, C

1994: Luis Lopez, INF

1995: Ira Smith, OF

1996: Rico Rossy, INF

1997: Doug Dascenzo, OF

1998: George Arias, INF

1999: Rico Rossy, INF

2000: Greg LaRocca, INF

2001: Chris Prieto, OF

2002: Luke Allen, OF

2003: Joe Thurston, 2B

2004: Rick Bell, 3B

2005: Cody Ross, OF

2006: Delwyn Young, OF

2007: John Lindsey, INF

2008: John Lindsey, INF

2009: Randy Ruiz, INF

2010: J.P. Arencibia, C

2011: David Cooper, INF

2012: Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

2013: Wilmer Flores, INF

2014: Matt den Dekker, OF

2015: Travis Taijeron, OF

2016: T.J. Rivera, INF

2017: Amed Rosario, INF

2018: Peter Alonso, INF

2019: Jorge Mateo, INF

2020: MiLB season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Carlos Pérez, C/INF

2022: Shea Langeliers, C

2023: Yohel Pozo, C

2024: Nick Allen, INF

Colby Thomas (Mayor's Trophy): Appeared in 82 games for the Aviators and batted .291 (97-for-333) with 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs (tied for team lead), 74 RBI, 66 runs scored and 11 HBP. He is tied for team lead in extra-base hits (41) and team leader in total bases (176). He was promoted to the Athletics on June 30; optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on July 9; promoted to the Athletics on July 22.

MLB: He made his Major League debut vs. Tampa Bay on June 30, 2025 and then recorded his first career hit (double) vs. Tampa Bay on July 1. He recorded his first career home run vs. Washington on August 7. He was 3-for-3, HR, 3 RBI vs. Los Angeles Angels on August 15. Thomas has appeared in 44 games for the Athletics and is batting .236 (25-for-106) with four doubles, six home runs and 19 RBI.

Batted .333 (3-for-9), HR, 2 RBI vs. Reno (March 28-30)

Batted .333 (8-for-24), 3 RBI vs. Sugar Land (April 15-20)

Batted .417 (10-for-24), 2 HR, 10 RBI vs. Tacoma (April 29-May 4)

Batted .320 (8-for-25), three solo HR at Reno (May 6-11)

Batted .286 (6-for-21), 2 HR, 7 RBI vs. El Paso (May 13-18)

Batted .500 (14-for-28), 2 HR, 8 RBI at Tacoma (June 3-8)

Batted .300 (6-for-20), 4 RBI vs. Albuquerque (June 24-29)

Multiple-hit games: 24 (14 two-hit games; 8 three-hit games; 2 four-hit games)...hit safely in 61 of 82 games

Carlos Cortes (Most Valuable Player): Appeared in 71 games for the Aviators and batted .322 (86-for-267) with 24 doubles, 17 home runs, 77 RBI (team leader) and on-base percentage (.414). Recorded 41 extra-base hits (tied for team lead); slugging percentage (.603); OPS (1.017). He was named PCL Player of the Week (June 23-29), batted .609 (14-for-23), 4 HR, 13 RBI and named June PCL Player of the Month on July 2. He was promoted to the Athletics on July 22.

MLB: He made his Major League debut vs. Texas on July 23, 2025 and then recorded his first career hit vs. Houston on July 24. He recorded his first career home run vs. Los Angles Angels on September 6. He was 2-for-3 with two solo home runs vs. Cincinnati on September 12. Cortes has appeared in 35 games for the Athletics and is batting .333 (25-for-75) with seven doubles, triple, four home runs and 12 RBI.

2025:

Top Series:

Batted .400 (4-for-10), HR, 4 RBI vs. Sacramento (April 1-6)

Batted .333 (3-for-9), 2 RBI at El Paso (April 8-13)

Batted .333 (3-for-9), two walks at Round Rock (April 22-27)

Batted .286 (4-for-14), HR, 5 RBI vs. El Paso (May 13-18)

Batted .294 (5-for-17), HR, 3 RBI at Sugar Land (May 21-25)

Batted .478 (11-for-23), 3 HR, 12 RBI vs. SLK (June 10-15)

Batted .632 (14-for-23), 4 HR, 13 RBI vs. ALB (June 24-29)

Batted .333 (4-for-12) at Oklahoma City (July 4-6)

Batted .429 (9-for-21), 6 RBI at El Paso (July 8-13)

Batted .333 (5-for-15), HR, 4 RBI vs. Round Rock (July 18-20)

Hitting Streak: Hit safely in 21 straight games (June 22 - July 20) and batted .414 (36-for-87), 8 HR, 31 RBI over that stretch.

Multiple-hit games: 22 (14 two-hit games; 6 three-hit games; 2 four-hit games)...hit safely in 54 of 71 games

Kade Morris (Most Valuable Pitcher): The right-hander has appeared in 19 games (all starts) and has posted a 7-7 record with one complete game and a 5.22 ERA. He has allowed 112 hits and struck out 80 batters in 98.1 innings pitched (second on the staff). He was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week from June 16-22.

Aviators Top performances:

June 1: lost vs. Oklahoma City (5.1 innings pitched, 7 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, four strikeouts)

June 19: defeated Sugar Land, Game #1-DH (complete-game, 7.0 shutout innings, 3 hits, walked none, six strikeouts).

June 25: defeated Albuquerque (7.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, four strikeouts)

July 1: defeated Oklahoma City (6.0 innings pitched, 7 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, three strikeouts)

July 12: no decision vs. El Paso (5.0 innings pitched, 2 hits, 3 runs, three walks, three strikeouts)

August 20: defeated Albuquerque (6.1 innings pitched, 8 hits, 3 runs, three walks, four strikeouts)

August 26: defeated Iowa Cubs (6.0 shutout innings, 5 hits, 1 walk, seven strikeouts)

September 6: defeated Sacramento (6.0 shutout innings, 3 hits, 1 walk, season-high nine strikeouts)

September 12: defeated Reno (5.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 2 runs, three walks, three strikeouts).

September 18: no decision vs. Salt Lake (6.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 1 run, two walks, seven strikeouts).

The most valuable player and most valuable pitcher were chosen by the Aviators coaching staff.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in the final homestand of the regular season through Sunday, September 21 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The Aviators, on June 19, officially won the first half of the 10-team Pacific Coast League title and clinched a spot in the 2025 playoffs. Las Vegas will host the second half champion (Tacoma) in the PCL best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 23 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark. Game two is Wednesday, September 24 at 7:05 p.m. and Game three is Thursday, September 25 (if necessary).

Las Vegas Ballpark will then host the Triple-A National Championship Game (International League vs. Pacific Coast League) for the fourth straight season on Saturday, September 27 at 7:07 p.m. and will be televised by MLB Network.

Las Vegas Aviators ticket information, group hospitality packages and playoff tickets are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.







