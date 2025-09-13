Aviators Host Salt Lake in Final Regular Season Homestand September 16-21

September 13, 2025

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, will host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, September 16 at 6:35 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The 12th and final regular season homestand will consist of six games from Tuesday-Sunday, September 16-21. Game times: Tuesday-Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and the season finale on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

AVIATORS CLINCH SPOT IN 2025 PCL PLAYOFFS: Las Vegas, on June 19, officially won the first half of the 10-team Pacific Coast League title and clinched a spot in the 2025 playoffs. The Aviators will host the second half champion in the PCL best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 23 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The International League winner of the first half (Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) will also host the second half champion (Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees or Syracuse Mets, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets) in the best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 23. Las Vegas Ballpark will then host the Triple-A National Championship Game (International League vs. Pacific Coast League) for the fourth straight season on Saturday, September 27 at 7:05 p.m.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2, Cox cable channel 77, YoutubeTV and Fubo will broadcast two games on Wednesday, September 17 and Sunday, September 21. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2025 season. NOTE: The LCS (PCL) will also be televised beginning on Tuesday, September 23.

The Aviators, 80-62 (.563) overall under manager Fran Riordan, are currently on a season-long 12-game road trip against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The series will conclude on Sunday, September 14.

The Aviators are in their 42nd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest-enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2025 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

PACFIC COAST LEAGUE: The PCL is in its 122nd season (1903-2020, 2022 -) and consists of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. West Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; East Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The 10-team league in 2021 was named Triple-A West and returned as the PCL in 2022!

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, September 16: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, September 17: Bark on the Berm

Thursday, September 18: +Aviators X VGK Baseball Jersey Night/$2.00 Beer/Irish Heritage Night

Friday, September 19: Fireworks/Faith & Family Night

Friday, September 19: **Las Vegas Icon: Rossi Ralenkotter Bobblehead Night

Saturday, September 20: *Aviators Jersey Night, presented by Credit One Bank/Hispanic Heritage Night

Sunday, September 21: Fan Appreciation Day/Kids Run the Bases

+first 1,000 fans through the gates

*first 2,500 fans through the gates*

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

2025 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 69 dates, Las Vegas total is 442,785 (3rd in PCL) for an average of 6,417 with eight sellouts. The season-high crowd was 11,148 vs. Sacramento on April 5. The all-time attendance total now stands at 15,029,169. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 42 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-25). The Aviators have reached the 400,000 mark in all six seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark (2019, 2021-25).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over six seasons (2019, 2021-25) is 3,028,158 which includes 101 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

2025 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Tuesday through Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. game (September 21) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Sunday: Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com. The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $38.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $30.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $26.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $19.00 + Fees

Party Corners, Section 101 &121: $50.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $55.00 + Fees

Berm/Social: $14.00 + Fees

Club Seats: Sections 209-214, Rows 2-6: $50.00 + Fees Pricing is subject to change

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™): Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™): The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for eight seasons (2017-19, 2021-25). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today. In 2025, Reyes de Plata will be featured in 10 Tuesday home games.

Salt Lake's roster features three of the Top 10 prospects in the Angels organization, according to Baseball America, entering the 2025 season: Second baseman Christian Moore (No. 2); outfielder Nelson Rada (No. 5) and shortstop/third baseman Denzer Guzman (No. 8).

Andy Hawkins is a member of the Bees coaching staff (assistant pitching coach). He was drafted in the first round (fifth overall) by San Diego in the 1978 draft. He was a member of the 1983 inaugural Triple-A Las Vegas Stars team of the PCL. He appeared in 14 games (four complete games) for the Stars and posted a 6-4 record and struck out 50 batters in 85.1 innings pitched.

He played 10 seasons in the Major Leagues with San Diego (1982-88), New York Yankees (1989-91) and Oakland (1991). He appeared in 280 career games (started 249) and posted an 84-91 record with a 4.22 ERA. He struck out 706 batters in 1,558.1 innings pitched. Hawkins was the winning pitcher (game two) in San Diego's lone World Series victory in franchise history against Detroit (1984). He also tossed an eight-inning no-hitter as a member of the Yankees in a 4-0 loss against the Chicago White Sox on July 1, 1990.

Aviators on Radio in 2025: Russ Langer will broadcast the 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 25th season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 38th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 12-time recipient (13 overall and seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021, 2023), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). Langer's inaugural season in Las Vegas was in 2000, the final year the franchise was known as the Stars. Prior to arriving in Las Vegas, Langer called Pacific Coast League games for the Albuquerque Dukes (1996-99) and Phoenix Firebirds (1992-95). His broadcasting career began with Single-A Springfield Cardinals in 1987 and 1989, sandwiched around a year in Vero Beach (1988). Moved up the ranks to Double-A, calling games for the Midland Angels in 1990 and '91 before advancing to Triple-A Phoenix. He realized his longtime goal of broadcasting Major League baseball when he worked a total of 30 Montreal Expos games during the 2003 and 2004 seasons, followed by nine games for the Baltimore Orioles in 2006. Has also broadcast selected spring training games for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2006-08), Toronto Blue Jays (2009-10) and Chicago White Sox (2012-20). On April 6, 2023, marked his 3,000th broadcast for the Triple-A Las Vegas Stars/51s/Aviators franchise. Served for 12 seasons (2012-23) as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/ Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games. In his sixth season as game entertainment specialist with the Aviators, and his fifth in the broadcast booth. Named 2024 Nevada Sportscaster of the Year and marked the first time that he received this award. He returned to his birthplace of Las Vegas in 2020 after spending two years with the Bradenton Marauders, Single-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the play-by-play broadcaster and media relations director. After graduating from Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. in 2017, he spent one season with the Birmingham Barons, Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, as a media relations manager and pre/post-game host. Also broadcast selected UNLV Runnin' Rebel basketball games, UNLV baseball and UNLV football on SSSEN. On July 10, 2024, he was named the radio play-by-play broadcaster for UNLV football for the '24 season. Also named the radio play-by-play broadcaster for UNLV Runnin' Rebels basketball for the 2024-25 season on UNLV Sports Properties/ Learfield Network. His father, Tim, is a former play-by-play voice of the Las Vegas 51s and current play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers.







