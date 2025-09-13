OKC Comets Game Notes - September 13, 2025

Sacramento River Cats (38-29/74-68)

at Oklahoma City Comets (33-34/79-63)

Game #143 of 150/Second Half #68 of 75/Home #74 of 75

Pitching Probables: SAC-LHP Seth Lonsway (2-2, 3.55) vs. OKC-RHP Christian Romero (0-1, 5.76)

Saturday, September 13, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets can take the lead in their final home series of the season when they play the Sacramento River Cats at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The six-game series is tied, 2-2, and the Comets have two home games remaining in 2025...Tonight is Soccer Night as well as Future All-Stars Night and the Comets are taking the field all week as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City as part of MiLB's "Copa de la Diversión."

Last Game: Noah Miller and Ryan Ward each hit three-run home runs to guide the Oklahoma City Comets to an 8-2 win against the Sacramento River Cats Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The River Cats took the first lead of the night in the second inning on a two-run home run by Tyler Fitzgerald. The Comets answered in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good on a three-run homer by Miller out to left field. The Comets added five runs in the fifth inning. Ward connected on a three-run home run out to right field for a 6-2 lead. CJ Alexander and Miller went on to hit RBI singles later in the inning for an 8-2 OKC advantage. Comets pitchers Landon Knack, Garrett McDaniels and Kyle Hurt held the River Cats scoreless over the final seven innings and scoreless in eight of nine innings overall.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero (0-1) makes his eighth start with the Comets after joining the team from High-A Great Lakes at the end of July...He pitched 4.2 innings in his last start Sept. 7 in Sugar Land, limiting the Space Cowboys to one run on a solo homer and to two total hits with three walks and four strikeouts as the Comets went on to a 7-1 win...So far with the Comets this season, Romero is 0-1 with a 5.76 ERA over 29.2 IP with 24 strikeouts and 14 walks...He also made 16 appearances (six starts) with Great Lakes this season, going 4-3 with a 5.03 ERA over 62.2 IP with 49 strikeouts and 21 walks over 62.2 innings...Romero made four starts with OKC last season for his first career outings in Triple-A, going 1-2 with a 9.17 ERA over 17.2 innings with five homers...He pitched at three levels of the Dodgers organization in 2024, also making 15 appearances (eight starts) with Great Lakes and six appearances (two starts) with Double-A Tulsa. Overall, he posted a 6-6 record and 4.24 ERA with 75 K's against 38 walks...Romero is in his fifth professional season after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers Jan. 15, 2021 as a free agent out of Hermosillo, Mexico.

Against the River Cats: 2025: 11-8 2024: 4-8 All-time: 75-71 At OKC: 35-38

The Comets and River Cats play their fourth and final series this season and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams most recently met for a three-game series in Sacramento July 18-20, which the Comets swept...Oklahoma City won a series between the teams June 24-29 at Sutter Health Park, 4-2, after the River Cats won the first series between the teams May 20-25 in OKC, 4-2, for the Comets' first series loss of 2025...Through the first 15 meetings, Esteury Ruiz paced OKC with 17 hits and scored 14 runs while Ryan Ward racked up 17 RBI and four home runs...The teams are scheduled to play a total of 21 games against one another in 2025 - their most ever in a single season since they started playing in 2000 and the most OKC plays against an opponent this season...Sacramento won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4. The River Cats outscored OKC, 55-35, and outhit OKC, 112-88...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 43-35 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry...During the season series, the road team is 13-6, with seven wins by at least four runs.

Uneven Down the Stretch: Oklahoma City has won two of the last three games as well as three of the last five games, however the team is 3-7 in the last 10 games, 4-8 in the last 12 games, 5-11 in the last 16 games, 6-13 in the last 19 games and 7-14 in the last 21 games. Tonight the Comets seek their first consecutive wins since Aug. 17 at home against Albuquerque and Aug. 19 at Tacoma. They have followed up each of their previous six wins since then with a loss. OKC has not won consecutive games within the same series since winning three straight Aug. 8-10 at El Paso...The Comets are 33-34 in the second half. They started the second half 10-4, but OKC is 23-30 since and 0-3-3 in the last six series...The Comets have fallen into third place in the overall PCL standings at 79-63 after they had held at least a share of first place every day from July 20-Sept. 3. After tying their season high at 25 games above .500 (63-38) following a win in Reno July 26, the Comets are 16-25 since.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz recorded two stolen bases last night, going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. He now has a league-leading 61 stolen bases this season - the most stolen bases by a PCL player since Will Taylor of Las Vegas had 62 steals during the 1991 season. The stolen base total is the highest for Ruiz since the 2023 season when he set the American League record for stolen bases by a rookie with 67 steals with the A's...Ruiz is 8-for-16 over the first four games of the current series and has reached base in 38 of his last 39 games with OKC. His .415 OBP overall this season ranks second in the league, while his .908 OPS is sixth.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 33rd home run of the season Friday - matching his 2024 home run total with the Comets and tying for the third-most home runs in a single season by an OKC player during the Bricktown era (since 1998)...Ward tallied three RBI last night to boost his Minor League-leading RBI total to 118 this season for the most RBI in a single season by a PCL player since 2016 when Reno's Kyle Jensen had 120 RBI. It's also a single-season Bricktown era record...In addition to RBI, Ward leads the Minors with 70 extra-base hits and 298 total bases, while ranking tied for first with 33 homers, as well as fourth with 156 hits and 108 runs scored.

Vamos Ramos: Jose Ramos had Friday night off but finished with a second straight multi-hit game Thursday, going 2-for-4. He has hit safely each of his last five games with a plate appearance, going 9-for-21 with four extra-base hits. Through three games against the River Cats this week, Ramos is 6-for-13 with a home run, a triple and two RBI...Over his last eight games, Ramos is batting .345 (10x29) with five extra-base hits...He paces the Comets with 10 hits so far in September.

On Strike: Oklahoma City pitchers recorded 10 strikeouts last night to boost their total number of K's to 56 through the first four games of the current series against Sacramento, including a season-high 18 K's Tuesday, followed up with 17 punchouts Wednesday...Last night was OKC's fifth straight game with 10 or more strikeouts (68 K's) and marked the eighth time in the last nine games (110 K's) Comets pitchers recorded double-digit K's. OKC's 1,341 K's this season are most in the PCL.

Home Repairs Needed: Last night, the Comets improved to 37-36 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season and are now 9-17 over the last 26 home games. OKC is 13-18 at home during the second half of the season after posting a 24-18 record in the first half and their 13 home wins during the second half are second-fewest in the league (Reno, 10-27)...During the current 9-17 stretch, OKC has not won consecutive home games within the same series and just once across series during the 26 games...The Comets are 0-3-1 over the last four home series and last won a home series July 4-6 against Las Vegas, 2-1. OKC last won a six-game home series June 17-22 against Round Rock, 5-1...If the Comets win one of the next two games, it will result in the 22nd winning home record for OKC in 27 seasons at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Rehab Clinic: Dalton Rushing continued a Major League Rehab Assignment last night and appeared in a second straight game with the Comets, drawing three walks and going 0-for-1 with a run scored as the designated hitter. He is 1-for-5 with a double and three walks over his two games with OKC this week...Kyle Hurt continued a Major League Rehab Assignment Friday, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits with two strikeouts. He's allowed one run over 6.2 IP with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Around the Horn: The eight runs scored by the Comets last night were the most by the team since a 9-6 win in Tacoma Aug. 21 and were the most runs in a home game for OKC since a 9-5 win Aug. 17 against Albuquerque...The two runs allowed by the Comets Friday marked the fourth time in the last six games an OKC opponent was limited to two runs or less...Noah Miller went 2-for-4 with a season-high four RBI Friday, collecting four RBI in a game for the first time since July 8, 2023 with High-A Cedar Rapids...Kody Hoese went 2-for-4 with two doubles and scored two runs last night. He is 4-for-8 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI during the current series...Justin Dean went 2-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and run scored Friday. In his first two games back with OKC after being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers, he is 4-for-6.







