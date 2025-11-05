Oklahoma City Comets Announce 2026 Schedule and Home Game Times

Published on November 5, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets have released their 2026 schedule, complete with dates, times and opponents for all 75 home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Triple-A affiliate of the back-to-back World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers will open the 2026 season at 7:05 p.m. Friday, March 27 against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, beginning the season with a three-game home series.

Opening night will be the first of 13 Fireworks Fridays throughout the season.

The Comets will host their Independence Day celebration Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys with postgame fireworks to follow both 7:05 p.m. games.

Comets Field Trip Days return April 8, April 23, May 6, June 18 and Sept. 9 with first pitch at either 11:05 a.m. or 12:05 p.m.

Eight Braum's Friends and Family dates and seven All-You-Can-Eat dates will take place on Fridays or Saturdays throughout the season, which wraps up in September. For Braum's Friends and Family nights, groups of 10 or more receive a game ticket, an OKC Comets hat and a voucher to use at any of the Braum's locations in Oklahoma starting at $16 per person. All-You-Can-Eat group packages for 10 or more people include a game ticket for the terrace level, all-you-can-eat food and an OKC Comets hat for $27 per person.

The full 2026 Comets game schedule can be downloaded here or viewed at okccomets.com. Additional details about weekly promotions, giveaway dates, theme nights and outside entertainment acts for the 2026 season will be released in the future.

Season and group ticket packages are available now for the 2026 season by calling 405-218-1000 or visiting okccomets.com. Single-game tickets are scheduled to go on sale in early 2026.







