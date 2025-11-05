Diamondbacks Add Items to Auction Benefitting Aces' Team Photographer David Calvert

Published on November 5, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Arizona Diamondbacks have added multiple items to the Reno Aces' online auction raising money for Team Photographer, David Calvert and his family in support of his battle against leukemia. The bidding on all the new items will end on November 12th at 8 p.m. PT.

Among the items being added to the auction are a Luis Gonzalez signed World Series replica bat, signed baseballs from current D-backs players Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and a batting practice experience at Chase Field for a game during the 2026 season.

There have been very few people as impactful to the Aces organization as David Calvert, telling the story of the Aces' 16 years as a franchise through his photos. At the end of July, Calvert was unfortunately diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. To support David and his family, the Reno Aces will donate every dollar raised from the auction directly to him and his recovery.

To donate directly to David's GoFundMe, visit https://gofund.me/90edb7580.







Pacific Coast League Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.