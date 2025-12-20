Sunday Night's Home for the Holidays Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather
Published on December 19, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - Due to projected inclement weather at Greater Nevada Field, Sunday night's Home for the Holidays experience has been cancelled.
Home for the Holidays is still scheduled to go on as planned for the three remaining nights - Saturday (12/20), Monday (12/22) and Tuesday (12/23) - with drone shows on Saturday and Monday, and fireworks on Tuesday.
All guests who purchased a ticket for Sunday's event will receive complimentary ticket(s) for a future Home for the Holidays show at Greater Nevada Field. For any questions, please contact the ticketing office at (775)334-7000.
