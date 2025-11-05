2026 Big League Weekend: Los Angeles Angels vs. Athletics on Saturday-Sunday, March 7-8 at Las Vegas Ballpark®

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, announced today in conjunction with the A's Communications Department, two games for the 2026 Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The Los Angeles Angels will face the Athletics on Saturday-Sunday, March 7-8. Game times for the Spring Training series are at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Individual BLW game tickets go on sale at noon pacific time on Monday, November 10 through aviatorslv.com.

For more information regarding tickets for 2026 BLW email [email protected].

"We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "We welcome our major league affiliate, the Athletics, back for a fifth visit to Las Vegas Ballpark for Spring Training games. The A's will face the Angels for a two-games series, and it will also mark their first visit to Las Vegas Ballpark for Big League Weekend.

Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this annual event, will have a memorable time."

The Angels will be making their second all-time appearance in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. The Angels faced the Athletics in a two-game series at Cashman Field in 1996.

The Athletics will make their 11th all-time appearance in Las Vegas (nine previous BLW visits: 1994, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2015, 2020, 2023, 2024, 2025). The Athletics also played the first six games of the 1996 Major League Baseball season (April 1, 3-7) at Cashman Field due to construction delays in their home stadium. The games marked the first time that an MLB season opener was held at a minor league park.

The Athletics will be making their fifth appearance at Las Vegas Ballpark for BLW. The Athletics appeared in the inaugural Las Vegas Ballpark BLW in 2020. The A's defeated Cleveland twice: 8-6 on February 29 before a crowd of 8,159 and 8-5 on March 1 (7,521). In 2025, The Athletics defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-2, on March 8 before a sellout crowd of 8,708. Arizona then defeated the Athletics, 7-5, on March 9 before a crowd of 8,130.

The Athletics, under manager Mark Kotsay, compiled an overall record of 76-86 (.469) in 2025 and finished in fourth place in the American League West Division.

The Aviators welcome their Major League affiliate to the Silver State for Big League Weekend. The 2025 Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, were 83-67 (.553) in the Pacific Coast League West Division and captured the third PCL Championship in franchise history (1986, 1988, 2025).

In 2025, 21 players from Triple-A Las Vegas were promoted to the Athletics, who began the season in minor leagues in the Athletics minor league season. Most notable players included: Denzel Clarke (OF), J.T. Ginn (RHP), Darell Hernaiz (INF), Nick Kurtz (1B), Luis Morales (RHP), Jack Perkins (RHP), Colby Thomas (OF).

Los Angeles Angels compiled an overall record of 72-90 (.444) in 2025 and finished in fifth place in the American League West Division.

The Angels hired Kurt Suzuki as their new manager on October 22, 2025.

