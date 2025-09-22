Aviators Host the League Championship Series vs. Tacoma from Tuesday-Thursday, September 23-25 at Las Vegas Ballpark

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, will host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in the PCL (LCS) at Las Vegas Ballpark®. Las Vegas won the first half with a record of 49-26 (.653) and Tacoma won the second half with a record of 48-27 (.640). Las Vegas is making its 12th all-time playoff appearance.

Tacoma finished the '25 season with the best overall record in the 10-team PCL (86-64, .573). Las Vegas had the third best overall record at 83-67 (.553). Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins (International League), finished with the best overall record in Triple-A (89-61, .593). The Scranton Wilkes/Barre RailRiders (87-60, .592) are the Triple-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees.

-THE 2025 PCL (LCS)-

(Best-of-3)**:**

Game #1: Tuesday, September 23: Tacoma at Las Vegas at 7:05 p.m.

Game #2: Wednesday, September 24: Tacoma at Las Vegas at 7:05 p.m.

Game #3: Thursday, September 25 (if necessary): Tacoma at Las Vegas at 7:05 p.m.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2, Cox cable channel 77 will televise the LCS.

-THE 2025 IL (LCS)-

(Best-of-3)**:**

Game #1: Tuesday, September 23: Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Jacksonville (VyStar Ballpark) at 7:05 p.m. (ET)

Game #2: Wednesday, September 24: Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Jacksonville (VyStar Ballpark) at 7:05 p.m. (ET)

Game #3: Thursday, September 25 (if necessary): Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Jacksonville (VyStar Ballpark) at 7:05 p.m. (ET)

TRIPLE-A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Saturday, September 27 (International League vs. Pacific Coast League) at Las Vegas Ballpark, 7:07 p.m., televised by MLB Network, Cox Cable 314.

LAS VEGAS ALL-TIME PLAYOFF RECAP

1983 - Albuquerque Dukes defeated Las Vegas 3-to-2

1984 - Hawaii Islanders defeated Las Vegas 3-to-0

*1986 - Las Vegas defeated Phoenix Firebirds 3-to-2

- PCL Championship Series - Las Vegas

defeated Vancouver Canadians 3-games-to-2

1987 - Albuquerque Dukes defeated Las Vegas 3-to-0

*1988 - Las Vegas defeated Albuquerque 3-games-to-0

- PCL Championship Series - Las Vegas

defeated Vancouver Canadians 3-games-to-1

1992 - Colorado Springs Sky Sox defeated

Las Vegas 3-games-to-2

1996 - Phoenix Firebirds defeated Las Vegas 3-to-0

2002 - Edmonton Trappers defeated Las Vegas 51s

3-games-to-1

2013 - Salt Lake Bees defeated Las Vegas 51s

3-games-to-1

2014 - Reno Aces defeated the Las Vegas 51s

3-games-to-1

2019 - Sacramento defeated the Las Vegas Aviators

3-games-to-2

Las Vegas all-time PCL playoff record: 21-32 (.396)

*PCL Champions

PCL CHAMPIONS:

2022: Reno Aces

2023: Oklahoma City Dodgers

2024: Sugar Land Space Cowboys

All-TIME TRIPLE-A CHAMPIONS

1983: Tidewater (IL)

1988: Indianapolis (IL)

1989: Indianapolis (IL)

1990: Omaha (AA)

1991: Denver (AA)

1998: New Orleans (PCL)*[email protected].

1999: Vancouver (PCL)* - @L.V.

2000: Indianapolis (IL)* - @L.V.

2006: Tucson (PCL)

2007: Sacramento (PCL)

2008: Sacramento (PCL)

2009: Durham (IL)

2010: Columbus (IL)

2011: Columbus (IL)

2012: Reno (PCL)

2013: Omaha (PCL)

2014: Omaha (PCL)

2015: Fresno (PCL)

2016: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL)

2017: Durham (IL)

2018: Memphis (PCL)

2019: Sacramento (PCL)

2020: MiLB season canceled/COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Durham (AAA East, best overall record, 86-44, .662)

2022: Durham (IL)

2023: Norfolk (IL)

2024: Sugar Land (PCL)







