Aviators Host the League Championship Series vs. Tacoma from Tuesday-Thursday, September 23-25 at Las Vegas Ballpark
Published on September 22, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Las Vegas Aviators News Release
(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, will host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in the PCL (LCS) at Las Vegas Ballpark®. Las Vegas won the first half with a record of 49-26 (.653) and Tacoma won the second half with a record of 48-27 (.640). Las Vegas is making its 12th all-time playoff appearance.
Tacoma finished the '25 season with the best overall record in the 10-team PCL (86-64, .573). Las Vegas had the third best overall record at 83-67 (.553). Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins (International League), finished with the best overall record in Triple-A (89-61, .593). The Scranton Wilkes/Barre RailRiders (87-60, .592) are the Triple-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees.
-THE 2025 PCL (LCS)-
(Best-of-3)**:**
Game #1: Tuesday, September 23: Tacoma at Las Vegas at 7:05 p.m.
Game #2: Wednesday, September 24: Tacoma at Las Vegas at 7:05 p.m.
Game #3: Thursday, September 25 (if necessary): Tacoma at Las Vegas at 7:05 p.m.
The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2, Cox cable channel 77 will televise the LCS.
-THE 2025 IL (LCS)-
(Best-of-3)**:**
Game #1: Tuesday, September 23: Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Jacksonville (VyStar Ballpark) at 7:05 p.m. (ET)
Game #2: Wednesday, September 24: Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Jacksonville (VyStar Ballpark) at 7:05 p.m. (ET)
Game #3: Thursday, September 25 (if necessary): Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Jacksonville (VyStar Ballpark) at 7:05 p.m. (ET)
TRIPLE-A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Saturday, September 27 (International League vs. Pacific Coast League) at Las Vegas Ballpark, 7:07 p.m., televised by MLB Network, Cox Cable 314.
LAS VEGAS ALL-TIME PLAYOFF RECAP
1983 - Albuquerque Dukes defeated Las Vegas 3-to-2
1984 - Hawaii Islanders defeated Las Vegas 3-to-0
*1986 - Las Vegas defeated Phoenix Firebirds 3-to-2
- PCL Championship Series - Las Vegas
defeated Vancouver Canadians 3-games-to-2
1987 - Albuquerque Dukes defeated Las Vegas 3-to-0
*1988 - Las Vegas defeated Albuquerque 3-games-to-0
- PCL Championship Series - Las Vegas
defeated Vancouver Canadians 3-games-to-1
1992 - Colorado Springs Sky Sox defeated
Las Vegas 3-games-to-2
1996 - Phoenix Firebirds defeated Las Vegas 3-to-0
2002 - Edmonton Trappers defeated Las Vegas 51s
3-games-to-1
2013 - Salt Lake Bees defeated Las Vegas 51s
3-games-to-1
2014 - Reno Aces defeated the Las Vegas 51s
3-games-to-1
2019 - Sacramento defeated the Las Vegas Aviators
3-games-to-2
Las Vegas all-time PCL playoff record: 21-32 (.396)
*PCL Champions
PCL CHAMPIONS:
2022: Reno Aces
2023: Oklahoma City Dodgers
2024: Sugar Land Space Cowboys
All-TIME TRIPLE-A CHAMPIONS
1983: Tidewater (IL)
1988: Indianapolis (IL)
1989: Indianapolis (IL)
1990: Omaha (AA)
1991: Denver (AA)
1998: New Orleans (PCL)*[email protected].
1999: Vancouver (PCL)* - @L.V.
2000: Indianapolis (IL)* - @L.V.
2006: Tucson (PCL)
2007: Sacramento (PCL)
2008: Sacramento (PCL)
2009: Durham (IL)
2010: Columbus (IL)
2011: Columbus (IL)
2012: Reno (PCL)
2013: Omaha (PCL)
2014: Omaha (PCL)
2015: Fresno (PCL)
2016: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL)
2017: Durham (IL)
2018: Memphis (PCL)
2019: Sacramento (PCL)
2020: MiLB season canceled/COVID-19 pandemic
2021: Durham (AAA East, best overall record, 86-44, .662)
2022: Durham (IL)
2023: Norfolk (IL)
2024: Sugar Land (PCL)
