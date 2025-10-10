Banana Ball Is Coming to Oklahoma City

Published on October 10, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Banana Ball is coming to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2026! The global phenomenon, made famous by the Savannah Bananas, will stop in Oklahoma City for two games Aug. 21-22.

As revealed Thursday night during the 2026 Banana Ball City Selection Show, which aired on ESPN2, Oklahoma City has been selected as a tour stop for the brand-new Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL). Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will host official league games featuring the Texas Tailgaters against the Indianapolis Clowns.

Fans must enter the ticket lottery at bananaball.com/tickets by Oct. 31, 2025 for a chance to purchase tickets. Tickets will go on sale approximately two months prior to the scheduled event dates for those selected in the ticket lottery. Individual ticket sales for the games are being handled exclusively by Fans First Entertainment, the company that manages the Savannah Bananas and BBCL member teams. Standard tickets start at $35.

Banana Ball has taken the sports world by storm, drawing millions of fans with its non-stop action, viral moments and unique rules - including a two-hour time limit, no bunting and fans catching foul balls for outs. The 2026 BBCL season will feature six teams playing 60 games across the country, all leading to a can't-miss championship series in October. With dancing players, surprise guests and one-of-a-kind in-game antics, Banana Ball delivers an entertainment experience unlike anything else in sports.

