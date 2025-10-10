Banana Ball Is Coming Back to Dell Diamond March 14-15, 2026

Published on October 10, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Savannah Bananas have announced their 2026 Banana Ball World Tour, which includes stops in 75 stadiums across 45 states. Dell Diamond will host two action-packed nights of Banana Ball for the second consecutive season on March 14 and 15, 2026.

Along with the Party Animals, Savannah Bananas, Firefighters and Texas Tailgaters, the 2026 schedule will see the addition of two new teams: the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns. Banana Ball is partnering with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, as the Clowns will pay homage to the former Negro League baseball team of the same name.

The Texas Tailgaters will headline at Dell Diamond, facing the Indianapolis Clowns in their second series of the season. Their return to Round Rock is part of a tour of the Southwest that will see stops in 10 different Texas stadiums and two series in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Tailgaters' expedition through the Lone Star State includes a pair of series against the Bananas at Kyle Field in College Station, the fourth-largest stadium in the United States, and Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers.

"We are thrilled to have Banana Ball back at Dell Diamond next March." Express President Chris Almendarez said, "After a historic two nights with the Texas Tailgaters and the Party Animals this year, we can't wait to host the Indianapolis Clowns as they take on the Tailgaters at our ballpark in 2026."

For the complete schedule and opportunity for tickets, visit https://thesavannahbananas.com/tickets/. Fans can join the ticket lottery list to have a chance to purchase tickets. The list will be open until October 31, 2025. Joining the list does not guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. If you are drawn, you will have an opportunity to continue the verification process.







