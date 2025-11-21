Round Rock Express Begin Search for Public Address Announcer and On-Field Host

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are searching for the next Public Address Announcer and On-Field Host at Dell Diamond beginning with the 2026 season. These positions will drive the energy and excitement that shapes the fan experience at Dell Diamond each season.

To apply for the position of PA announcer, interested individuals can visit this link. The responsibilities, qualifications and ideal skills needed for the position are below.

Key Responsibilities

Serve as the official in-game voice for starting lineups, player introductions, sponsor reads, scoring updates, public safety announcements, and in-game promotions for each of the 75 home games of the Round Rock Express season.

Maintain accuracy, clarity, and professionalism with all game-related and sponsored announcements.

Work closely with Game Entertainment, Production, and Baseball Operations staff to ensure timing, delivery, and execution align with game scripts and MiLB/MLB regulations.

Announce substitutions, pinch hitters, pinch runners, and other required game information in real time.

Deliver sponsor scripts and promotional reads in an engaging and brand-appropriate tone.

React quickly to last-minute changes, cue adjustments, or unexpected game situations.

Maintain a family-friendly, neutral, and professional PA style appropriate for MiLB standards.

Attend production meetings when needed to understand timing, pacing, and run-of-show expectations.

The On-Field Host position will serve as the in-game emcee and fan ambassador during home games and special events. This prominent role is an integral part of creating an exciting, memorable and family-friendly game experience. To apply for the position of On-Field Host, interested individuals can visit this link. The responsibilities, qualifications and ideal skills needed for the position are below.

Key Responsibilities

Serve as the primary on-field host during all 75 home games and select community or sponsor events.

Execute live reads, promotional scripts, contest explanations, and sponsor announcements clearly and enthusiastically.

Engage and hype the crowd, creating a fun, inclusive, and energetic environment throughout the ballpark.

Conduct in-stand crowd interactions, interviews, and fan engagement moments.

Introduce promotions, entertainment segments, and between-inning activities with confidence and professionalism.

Coordinate closely with the Game Entertainment, Promotions, Production, and Audio/Video teams to ensure smooth execution of all in-game elements.

Represent the team brand in a positive, professional, and family-friendly manner at all times.

Maintain a strong understanding of game flow, timing, and communication cues from game directors/producers.

Assist with pregame, postgame, and occasional off-field sponsor or media activations as needed.

The Express will open the 2026 home schedule at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:05 p.m. against the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves affiliate). To view Round Rock's full 2026 schedule, click HERE.







