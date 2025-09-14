Duran's Cycle Powers El Paso to 16-3 Rout of Albuquerque

Published on September 13, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso, TX - El Paso catcher Rodolfo Duran capped an unforgettable night in style, bashing an eighth-inning grand slam to complete a cycle, as the Chihuahuas rolled past the Isotopes 16-3 on Saturday.

Topes Scope: - Duran became just the fourth player to ever hit for the cycle against the Isotopes, and second this season, joining Michael Chavis (June 14 vs. Oklahoma City). Prior to this year, the other two cycles were accomplished by Nashville's Caleb Gindl (July 10, 2011) and Fresno's Derek Fisher (June 1, 2018).

- Sterlin Thompson was 0-for-4, bringing an end to his 28-game on-base streak. He slashed .384/.495/.663 with seven doubles, one triple, five homers and 16 RBI in the stretch that began July 30.

- Keston Hiura had three more hits, including two doubles. He is 9-for-17 with six extra-base hits over the last four games. Additionally, Hiura produced his fifth game with a pair of two-baggers this year (last: Wednesday at El Paso).

- Adael Amador launched his ninth Triple-A homer of the season in the sixth inning. He is slashing .377/.469/.623 with nine doubles, a triple, two long balls and 19 RBI over his last 18 games.

- Sean Bouchard tallied an RBI triple, his fourth extra-base hit of the series. He needs one more three-bagger to become the 16th Isotopes player to record 15 triples over the course of a career.

- Left-handed pitcher Mason Green made his Isotopes debut and worked 2.0 innings. Green became the 64th player to suit up for Albuquerque this season, including 36th hurler.

- Duran became the 14th opposing player to tally at least seven RBI in a game since 2005 (MLB Database) and the third Chihuahua to accomplish the feat. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Brandon Dixon each recorded eight against the Isotopes, both in the 2023 season.

- Duran's grand slam was the sixth relented by Albuquerque in 2025 (last: Shane McGuire, Aug. 21 vs. Las Vegas). It is also the sixth time an El Paso player has done it against the Isotopes (last: Brett Sullivan, March 31, 2024).

- Saturday marked the second-most runs allowed by the Isotopes this season. They were defeated 17-11 at Reno on April 25. It was the most tallies relented to El Paso since March 31, 2024, when the Chihuahuas won 16-15 after both teams combined for 14 runs in the ninth inning.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff issued nine walks, their eighth time with at least that many (last: Aug. 3 vs. Sacramento, ten).

- Tim Locastro and Yonathan Perlaza connected on the seventh set of back-to-back home runs allowed by the Isotopes this season (last: Aug. 29 at SUG - Taylor Trammell/Shay Whitcomb).

- Perlaza's solo homer gave him 106 RBI for the season, establishing a Chihuahuas single-season record.

- Albuquerque needs to win next week's set against Reno for their third series victory of the season, which would tie the 2022 club for the fewest in team history.

- Saturday's loss marked the 83rd, third-most in a single season in club annals. The Isotopes finished 62-86 in 2022 and 58-92 in 2024, setting a record for most losses in a campaign in Albuquerque pro baseball history.

- Albuquerque won consecutive road games on just six occassions this season (most: four, May 23-June 3; final three games at Reno and series opener in El Paso).

- The Isotopes lost a game by 11 or more runs for the fourth time in 2025 (last: July 18 vs. Reno, 15-1).

On Deck: Albuquerque will play their final road game of the season Sunday beginning at 12:05 pm, with left-handed pitcher Mason Albright slated to make the start. El Paso will counter with southpaw Jackson Wolf.

