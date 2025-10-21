Mark Your Calendars: On October 17 Cosmic Baseball Is Coming to Albuquerque
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
After the initial announcement that Albuquerque will be glowing cosmic in 2026, Cosmic Baseball is excited to announce the game date for Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on October 17. Fans are able to enter the Cosmic Ticket Lottery for a chance to purchase 2026 tickets.
As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch two professional Cosmic teams: The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle. The show is part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment make Cosmic Baseball a must-see event. Fans can stay up to date with news regarding the Isotopes Park tour stop by following @gochilipeppers on instagram or by visiting https://chilipeppersbaseball.com.
