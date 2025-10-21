Tickets on Sale for 2025 Sugar Land Holiday Lights Presented by Houston Methodist

SUGAR LAND, TX - Tickets for the 12th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase for all nights here, and early bird rates are available on all tickets that are purchased prior to Opening Night on November 21.

A staple of the holiday season in Fort Bend County and beyond, Sugar Land Holiday Lights transforms Constellation Field into a holiday wonderland, featuring over 3.5 million lights, holiday vendors, light shows, themed displays, a signature 40-foot Christmas Tree, nightly photo opportunities with Santa until December 23 and more.

A new addition to Sugar Land Holiday Lights for 2025 is a Nine Hole Mini-Golf Course in the H-E-B Picnic Plaza. 2025 will see the return of the Synthetic Ice Rink, with skates available for rent on a nightly basis. There will once again be a carnival for most nights starting on November 28 and running through January 1. Sugar Land Holiday Lights is open all nights throughout the holiday season, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day, running from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm for most Sunday through Thursday nights and 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm for most Fridays and Saturdays.

Returning promotions for Sugar Land Holiday Lights include Lights and Leashes presented by Hollywood Feed (November 23 and 30, December 7, 14 and 28), Goodwill Family Monday (November 24, December 1 and 8) and Silver Bells and Bingo (November 25, December 2 and 9). There will be two Teacher Appreciation Nights on November 26 and January 2 where educators can claim a free ticket with the option to purchase additional discounted tickets as well as a wine-tasting add-on. Plus, Center Field Cinema presented by Houston Methodist returns for three nights on December 3, 10 and 17, and attendees will have a holiday photo op and meet-and-greet with Orion on December 2. All military, active and retired, can receive a discounted ticket with proof of a military ID at the Regions Bank Ticket Office for all Sugar Land Holiday Lights dates.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights will also host promotional nights that include Opening Night (November 21), Military and First Responders Night (December 1), Astros Night (December 4), Scout Night (December 6), Health Care Professionals Night (December 7), Youth Sports Night (December 13), Faith and Family Night (December 18) and Ladies Night (December 19). Ring in the New Year on December 31 with a fireworks show at midnight, plus the Regions Bank Club will host the annual New Years Eve Ball, which includes a three-hour beer and wine open bar, a champagne toast at midnight, a buffet, live DJ and more.







