Sugar Land Holiday Lights Carries into Second Week

SUGAR LAND, TX - As the calendar turns to December, Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist continues its run this week from December 2 through 7.

Tuesday, December 2 - Orion Night & Silver Bells and Bingo

The Space Cowboys mascot, Orion, will be on hand for photographs from 6 pm to 8 pm.

On the second Silver Bells Night, guests 55 and older receive discounted admission to Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Plus, enjoy bingo in the Karbach Cantina, located on the concourse in left field.

Wednesday, December 3 - Center Field Cinema presented by Houston Methodist

It's the first of three Center Field Cinema's presented by Houston Methodist on Wednesday night. Take in Sugar Land Holiday Lights while 'Frozen' plays on the Texas-sized videoboard in center field. 'Frozen' starts at 6:45 pm and Sugar Land Holiday Lights runs from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Thursday, December 4 - Astros Night

It's a celebration of the Space Cowboys' parent club with Astros Night at Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Grab your photo with Orbit from 7 pm to 8 pm, and there will be photo opportunities with the Commissioners Trophy and the Shooting Stars from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Friday, December 5 - Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Experience the magic of over 3.5 million lights at Constellation Field! All-access wristbands for the Carnival are available for $20, plus check out all that Sugar Land Holiday Lights has to offer, including the light maze, a nine-hole mini-golf course, oversized games and more.

Saturday, December 6 - Scout Night

All Scouts are invited to Sugar Land Holiday Lights on Saturday. Scouts can enjoy discounted admission or a special Scout Offer, which includes a Sugar Land Holiday Lights ticket, an ice staking pass, s'mores voucher and a special scout patch. Information on booking an outing for Scout Night can be found here.

Sunday, December 7 - Health Care Worker Appreciation Night & Lights and Leashes presented by Hollywood Feed

In celebration of health care workers, all health care professionals can receive a free ticket and a discount on additional tickets to Sugar Land Holiday Lights on Sunday, December 7 with a valid medical/hospital email. Tickets can be claimed in advance here or at the Regions Bank Ticket Office.

It's the third Lights and Leashes presented by Hollywood Feed. Attendees can bring their dogs to experience the magic of Sugar Land Holiday Lights from 6 pm to 9 pm. Dogs do not require a ticket, but guests with dogs must sign a waiver upon entry. All dogs must be on a leash.







