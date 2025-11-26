Space Cowboys Announce Cyber Monday and Holiday Deals

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today announced two limited-time ticket offers that make catching games at Constellation Field in 2026 easier and more affordable this holiday season.

First, the Space Cowboys are offering a Cyber Monday Flex Pack that includes 10 undated flex vouchers valid for Baseline Reserved II through Hot Corner seating areas for just $99, giving fans maximum flexibility to choose dates and games that work for them. This deal is available starting on December 1 and runs through December 2 at 11:59 pm and can be purchased online here.

Additional Holiday Package offers are also available that allow fans to book any ticket product through a Space Cowboys sales representative now through December 19 with $0 down when a contract is signed. First payment for holiday package offer will not be processed until January 15. Any fans who purchase a quarter season or greater ticket package prior to December 19 will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to Banana Ball, coming to Constellation Field August 28 and 29, without having to enter the Banana Ball lottery.

Tickets and voucher details are available at SLSpaceCowboys.com, through the Space Cowboys sales team or at the Regions Bank ticket office. For questions about contract terms, payment schedules or voucher redemption, contact the Space Cowboys ticket office at Tickets@SLSpaceCowboys.com or by calling (281) 240-4487.







