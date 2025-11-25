Trio of Ticket Packages Released for Black Friday for Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Published on November 25, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Special for Black Friday, Sugar Land Holiday Lights is offering three different holiday packages ranging from $59 to $99, beginning on Friday, November 28 at 8 am and running through Monday, December 1 at midnight. Black Friday deals can be purchased online here.

The deals start with the Prancer Package ($59), which includes four undated Sugar Land Holiday Lights vouchers (subject to blackout dates), buy-one get-one-free s'mores, a coupon for a $2.00 regular hot chocolate, a $2.00 packaged beer, as well as a 15% discount at the team store.

The Dasher Package ($75) includes four undated vouchers to Sugar Land Holiday Lights, buy-one get-one-free carnival all-access wristbands, ice skating passes and s'mores, as well as a $2.00 regular hot chocolate, a $2.00 packaged beer and a 15% discount at the Space Cowboys team store.

Finally, the Rudolph Package ($99) includes four undated vouchers to Sugar Land Holiday Lights, four undated vouchers for a 2026 Space Cowboys game, buy-one get-one free carnival all-access wristbands, ice skating passes and s'mores, as well as a $2.00 regular hot chocolate, a $2.00 packaged beer and a 15% discount at the Space Cowboys team store.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights continues its 12th year at Constellation Field every night from November 21 through January 4, including Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Full details on promotions, tickets and specials can be found at SugarLandHolidayLights.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from November 25, 2025

Trio of Ticket Packages Released for Black Friday for Sugar Land Holiday Lights - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.