Banana Ball Returns to Constellation Field in 2026

Published on October 9, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - The hit sensation Banana Ball is returning to Constellation Field on August 28 and 29, 2026, as Sugar Land was announced as a host site during the Banana Ball Selection Show on Thursday night.

After three successful nights in 2023, Banana Ball comes back to Constellation Field as the Texas Tailgaters will host the Party Animals over the course of two can't-miss-nights next summer. Tickets for both nights are available by joining the Banana Ball Ticket Lottery before it closes on October 31, 2025 by heading to bananaball.com/tickets. The drawing will take place prior to the Tailgaters hosting the Party Animals and winners who are drawn will have the opportunity to continue through the verification process and purchase their tickets. If selected in the drawing, fans will have the opportunity to purchase standard tickets for $35 or Meet and Greet tickets, which will start at $100. Joining the Lottery List does not guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets, and lottery winners are drawn at random.

Fans have the opportunity to immediately guarantee they will receive tickets for either Banana Ball games at Constellation Field by purchasing tickets within premium hospitality spaces and suites through the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Fan can inquire about the premium spaces available for Banana Ball online.







