Isotopes Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule; Individual Game Tickets Go on Sale Friday, February 6

The Albuquerque Isotopes today unveiled their promotional schedule for the 2026 season, packed with can't-miss events and unforgettable fan experiences. The lineup includes 15 Fireworks Shows, six Mariachis games featuring the strongest promotional lineup in Mariachis history, Dukes Retro Night followed by a post-game Drone Show, the return of Star Wars Theme Night, and first-ever appearances by Bluey and Bingo. Fans can also look forward to a full calendar of theme nights and giveaways, highlighted by jerseys, hats, a first-ever Snoopy Bobblehead and the return of a fan-favorite, Lowrider Bobblehead.

See below for a themed promotional schedule. Click here for the day-by-day calendar.

Mariachis de Nuevo México:

The popular Mariachis series, presented by Corona Extra, returns to RGCU Field with the best promotional lineup in Mariachis history. The promotions include:

Date Theme Sponsor

Saturday, April 4 Adult Mariachis Jersey Hoodie giveaway Pepsi (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Sunday, May 3 Adult Mariachis Jersey giveaway Rio Grande Credit Union (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Saturday, June 20 Adult MariachisFútbol Jersey giveaway (first 3,000 Toyota fans 16 & older) PLUS a Fireworks Show

Saturday, July 18 Fireworks Show New Mexico Dept. of Health

Saturday, August 22 Lowrider Night PLUS Lowrider Bobblehead Pepsi giveaway (first 3,000 fans)

Sunday, September 20 Final Fiesta PLUS Adult Mariachis Jersey giveaway Toyota

(first 3,000 fans 16 & older) and Fan Appreciation Day

Don't miss Mariachis action and lock in your seats before tickets go on sale to the general public. The Mariachis 6-pack, which guarantees a Box Level seat to every Mariachis game and comes with an exclusive specialty Mariachis hat, goes on sale Friday, January 30 for just $162, a significant savings off the game day price. A limited number of tickets are available-fans are encouraged to act quickly as this offer sells out.

Fireworks Shows:

Fifteen Fireworks Shows light up the 2026 schedule, with shows every month. Fireworks Shows are as follows:

Date Sponsor

Saturday, April 18 Power Ford

Friday, May 1 Melloy Los Lunas

Saturday, May 2 International Protective Service

Friday, May 15

Saturday, May 16 Blake's Lotaburger

Saturday, May 30 New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau

Saturday, June 20 Toyota

Sunday, June 21

Saturday, July 18 New Mexico Department of Health

Saturday, July 25 Blake's Lotaburger

Saturday, August 8 Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

Friday, August 21 New Mexico Mutual

Saturday, September 5 Rio Grande Credit Union

Friday, September 18

Saturday, September 19 Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers

Giveaway Nights:

The 2026 promotional campaign is filled with several unique giveaways:

Date Giveaway Sponsor

Tuesday, March 31 Isotopes Scarves (first 2,000 fans) Gonstead Physical Medicine

Friday, April 3 Magnet Schedules (first 3,000 fans) Maddox Management LLC

Saturday, April 4 Adult Mariachis Jersey Hoodies Pepsi

(first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Friday, April 17 Orbit Socks (first 2,000 fans) New Mexico Tech

Sunday, May 3 Adult Mariachis Jerseys Rio Grande Credit Union

(first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Saturday, May 30 Trucker Hats (first 2,000 fans) New Mexico Farm & Livestock Bureau

Sunday, May 31 Pride Flags (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, June 20 Adult Mariachis Fútbol Jerseys Toyota (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Friday, June 26 Orbit Hats (first 2,000 fans) AARP

Sunday, June 28 Snoopy Bobbleheads (first 2,000 fans) Pepsi

Friday, July 17 Color-Your-Own Hats (first 2,000 fans) Rio Metro RTD and New Mexico Rail Runner Express

Sunday, July 19 Looney Tunes Jerseys (first 2,000 fans) Rio Grande Credit Union

Sunday, July 26 Lunch Bags (first 2,000 fans) Smith's

Wednesday, August 5 Magazines Albuquerque The Magazine

Saturday, August 22 Lowrider Bobbleheads (first 3,000 fans) Pepsi

Sunday, September 6 Dog Bandanas (first 2,500 fans) iRepairNM

Sunday, September 20 Adult Mariachis Jerseys (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Toyota

Holiday Games:

The Isotopes will be home for three holiday celebrations this season:

Date Holiday

Sunday, April 5 Easter (Pre-Game Candy Hunt on the field, presented by Smith's)

Friday, June 19 Juneteenth Celebration

Sunday, June 21 Father's Day (Pre-Game Catch on the field)

Dollar Dog Nights:

The annual favorite "Dollar Dog Night" returns for three games this season. Feed the whole family for just $1 per hot dog as you enjoy our National Pastime:

Date

Tuesday, April 28

Tuesday, July 21

Tuesday, September 15

Additional Theme Nights:

Date Theme

Wednesday, April 15 Jackie Robinson Night

Friday, April 17 STEM Night, presented by New Mexico Tech

Sunday, April 19 Meet Bluey and Bingo!

Saturday, May 16 Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night, presented by Blake's Lotaburger

Sunday, May 17 Military Appreciation Day

Wednesday, May 27 Nacho Average Wednesday

Friday, May 29 Dinosaur Night, presented by the New Mexico Museum of Natural History /ALS Night/

Saturday, May 30 Country Night

Sunday, May 31 Pride Day

Thursday, June 18 Youth Summer Program Day

Sunday, June 21 Father's Day / Faith & Family Night

Tuesday, June 23 Taco Tuesday

Friday, June 26 Orbit's Birthday

Saturday, June 27 Dukes Retro Night/Albuquerque Baseball Hall of Fame Pre-Game Induction Ceremony/Drone Show

Sunday, June 28 Peanuts Day

Sunday, July 19 Looney Tunes Night

Thursday, July 23 Youth Summer Program Day

Friday, July 24 First Responders Night

Saturday, July 25 Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night, presented by Blake's Lotaburger

Wednesday, August 5 Nacho Average Wednesday

Friday, August 8 Native American Heritage Night, presented by the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

Tuesday, August 18 Taco Tuesday

Sunday, August 23 Sesame Street Day

Wednesday, September 2 Women in Sports Night

Friday, September 4 American Sign Language Night

Saturday, September 5 Star Wars Night

Sunday, September 6 Bark in the Park

September 18-20 Fan Appreciation Weekend

The Isotopes will host 75 games during the 2026 season, with the Home Opener scheduled for March 31 at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park against the Reno Aces at 6:35 PM. Click here for the complete schedule. The promotional schedule is subject to change in-season with additions. Updates will be posted to abqisotopes.com and the club's social media pages.

Individual game tickets go on sale to the general public on February 6 at 10:00 am. For information about Season Ticket Memberships, the Weekend Plan, Flex & Combo Plans, Suite rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.







