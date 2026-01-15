Isotopes to Host In-Person Job Fair Saturday, January 24
The Albuquerque Isotopes are hosting an in-person Job Fair on Saturday, January 24 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The organization, along with stadium concessionaire Oak View Group (OVG) Hospitality, is looking to fill dozens of seasonal part-time positions needed to staff the nearly 100 scheduled events at the facility in 2026.
Attendees to the Job Fair should access the facility via the glass doors next to the third base entrance on the west side of the ballpark. Free parking is available in Lot C, accessible from University Blvd.
"Our fans are at the heart of everything we do at Isotopes Park," said Isotopes General Manager Chrissy Baines. "This job fair is about building a seasonal team that takes great pride in welcoming our guests, creating memorable moments, and ensuring every fan feels at home from the moment they arrive. It's an opportunity to bring in passionate individuals who go above and beyond to help deliver unforgettable experiences at Isotopes games and all events held at RGCU Field."
Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Isotopes website for further information about the available positions before arriving at the Job Fair. Attendees should print and fill out an Isotopes application or a concessions application in advance of the Job Fair in order to expedite the process. It is strongly encouraged that applications be filled out in advance and applicants bring their resume. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.
Employees can expect most positions to run from mid-March through mid-October. A complete list of available positions is listed below.
Isotopes Positions: Oak View Group Hospitality Positions:
Access Controller Cashier
Bag Checker/Gate Greeter Catering Attendant
Bat Boy Cook
Cleaning Staff Dishwasher
Clubhouse Assistant Expeditor
Fun Zone Attendant Suite/Catering Runner
Grounds Crew Suite Attendant
Mascot Performer
Metal Detector/Divestor
Music Operator
Parking Attendant
Pro Shop Attendant
Promo Crew
Security
Ticket Seller
Ticket Taker
Usher
Videoboard Operator
Videographer
