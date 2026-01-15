Third Date Added for Cosmic Baseball Takeover Tour at Greater Nevada Field

Published on January 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Due to the continued overwhelming demand for the Cosmic Baseball Takeover Tour in Reno, a third date has been added at Greater Nevada Field. With both Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22 officially sold out, fans can once again join the Cosmic Lottery for the opportunity to attend the newly added game on Thursday, August 20.

Tickets have sold out fast, so don't miss this new chance to see Cosmic Baseball in The Biggest Little City! To enter the lottery, click HERE. If you have entered the lottery previously and not purchased tickets, you do not need to reenter.

Cosmic Baseball turns America's favorite pastime into an all-immersive, glow-in-the-dark experience. Don't miss your chance to watch the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis take the field under black light. The glowing phenomenon has been featured on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more.







Pacific Coast League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.