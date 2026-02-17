Isotopes Announce 2026 Coaching Staff; Pedro Lopez Back for Fourth Year as Manager

The Albuquerque Isotopes, in conjunction with the Colorado Rockies, today announced their 2026 coaching staff, headlined by the return of fourth-year Manager Pedro Lopez. Joining Lopez in the Isotopes dugout are Bench Coach Luis Lopez, Hitting Coach Matt Snyder, and Pitching Coach Craig Bjornson, all making their Isotopes coaching debuts.

Pedro Lopez, the eighth manager in Isotopes history, enters his fourth season at the helm and his sixth overall year with the club-becoming the longest-tenured coaching staff member in franchise history. He previously served as Albuquerque's hitting coach in 2021 and bench coach in 2022. The Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native is beginning his 22 nd year as a Minor League manager and fifth at the Triple-A level (2017, Las Vegas) after stints in the Texas Rangers (2001-05, 2007) and New York Mets (2011-19) farm systems. Over his 21 seasons as a manager, Lopez has a 1,167-1,238 overall record and made seven playoff appearances, including winning the Double-A Eastern League Championship in 2014 with the Binghamton Mets. He won his 1,000 th game as a manager on June 4, 2023, in a 7-1 victory over Salt Lake. As a player, Lopez was drafted in the 21 st round by San Diego in the 1988 MLB Draft and played 13 Minor League seasons in the Padres, Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros organizations, reaching Triple-A on four occasions.

Luis Lopez enters his first year with the Isotopes and fifth with the Rockies organization. Most recently, Lopez served as Double-A Hartford's bench coach from 2022- 25, helping the Yard Goats to their first- ever playoff appearance in 2024. He began his coaching career as a Minor League hitting coach with the Boston Red Sox organization (2008-11) before serving as the Atlanta Braves' Minor League infield coordinator (2012-17) and manager of the GCL Tigers (2018-19). Lopez started his playing career in 1988 at the age of 17 after signing as a free agent with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in parts of 11 MLB seasons with San Diego (1993-94, 1996), New York-NL (1997-99), Milwaukee (2000-02), Baltimore (2002, 2004) and Cincinnati (2005) before retiring in 2005.

Matt Snyder begins his inaugural season with both the Isotopes and Rockies organization after serving as the hitting coach for the High-A Jersey Shore Blue Claws, affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, last season. He began his coaching career with the Marlins organization as a hitting coach (High-A Beloit, 2021-22 and Double-A Pensacola, 2023) and Minor League assistant hitting coordinator (2024). In 2022, he was awarded the Marlins' "Staff Member of the Year." Snyder, a 10 th round pick by the Yankees in 2012 out of the University of Mississippi, played eight Minor League seasons with New York-AL (2012-18) and Miami (2019), reaching Triple-A in 2019. Snyder is the son of Brian Snyder and brother of Brandon Snyder and twin brother of Michael Snyder, who all played professionally.

Craig Bjornson, beginning his 27 th year as a professional coach, enters his first year with the Isotopes and fourth with the Rockies organization (2009-11, Rookie-League Casper's pitching coach). Most recently, he spent three seasons with the Braves organization as a pitching coach (Triple-A Gwinnett, 2023), roving pitching instructor (2024) and bullpen coach (Triple-A Gwinnett, 2025). Bjornson also spent time in MLB as a bullpen coach with the Houston Astros (2012, 2014-17) and Boston Red Sox (2018-20), winning World Series titles with the Astros (2017) and Red Sox (2018). He also spent 13 seasons (1999-2011) as a Minor League pitching coach i n the Montreal/Washington, Kansas City, Los Angeles-NL and Colorado organizations. Bjornson was signed as a free agent by the Houston Astros in 1991 and played three Minor League seasons. He played collegiately at Arizona Western Junior College, where he was teammates with Manager Pedro Lopez, and Nicholls State University.

Head Athletic Trainer Hoshi Mizutani is returning in his same role for a sixth-straight season in Albuquerque. Mizutani is in his eighth year with the Rockies after serving as the trainer for Hartford (2018-19). Joining Mizutani as Assistant Athletic Trainer is Kota Omizu, who is entering his third year with the Rockies organization. Physical Performance Coach Jacob Mathis will begin his first year with the Isotopes while Hudson Livesey is returning for his second year as the Isotopes bullpen catcher. Technology Assistant Connor Carroll is set to begin his second year in the same role with the team.

Albuquerque is set to begin its 23 rd season in franchise history on Friday, March 27 at 6:05 pm MT when it travels to Oklahoma City for a three-game set against the Comets. The 2026 Home Opener at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park is slated for Tuesday, March 31 at 6:35 pm versus the Reno Aces. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive an Isotopes scarf, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine.

