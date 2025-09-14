Round Rock Sweeps Doubleheader as Manager Doug Davis Collects his 900th Victory

Published on September 13, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Dell Diamond R H E R H E SUGAR LAND SPACE COWBOYS (31-36 | 70-72)

1 3 0

4 6 1 ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (40-28 | 74-69)

3 3 0

5 9 0 GAME 1 WP: RHP Jose Corniell (1-1, 4.32)

FIRST PITCH: 4:32 P.M.

LP: RHP Miguel Ullola (7-6, 3.95)

GAME TIME: 1:58 SV: RHP Aidan Anderson (1)

TEMPERATURE: 92 degrees, Partly Cloudy HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

-- HOW IT HAPPENED - GAME 1:

After trading zeroes in the first three frames, the Express plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

CF Billy McKinney and 1B Justin Foscue opened the inning with singles, then RF Abimelec Ortiz drove the two in with a triple to right field. After LF Trevor Hauver drew a walk, 3B Donovan Solano hit a sacrifice fly to left and the E-Train led 3-0.

Round Rock's starting pitcher RHP Jose Corniell allowed two hits without surrendering a run across 5.1 innings of work.

In the top of the seventh, Sugar Land 2B Shay Whitcomb drew a leadoff walk and moved into scoring position with a stolen base.

1B Jon Singleton's line drive dropped into center field and Whitcomb came around to score. The Space Cowboys then loaded the bases with back-to-back walks but RHP Aidan Anderson shut the door as the Express took game one of the doubleheader, 3-1.

GAME 2 WP: RHP Joe Barlow (5-3, 4.69)

FIRST PITCH: 7:13 P.M.

LP: RHP Tayler Scott (2-3, 4.58)

GAME TIME: 2:30 SV: --

TEMPERATURE: 89 degrees, Partly Cloudy HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Collin Price 17 1 1 1 3-2 401 feet/99.9 MPH Home Bullpen (Left Field) Aaron Zavala 2 6 1 0 3-1 374 feet/97.7 MPH Left Field Berm Shay Whitcomb 24 7 0 1 2-1 428 feet/105.9 MPH Home Run Porch (Left Field) HOW IT HAPPENED - GAME 2:

The Space Cowboys struck first in game two with two runs in the first frame.

2B Shay Whitcomb was hit by a pitch then DH Collin Price hit a two-run homer to put Sugar Land ahead 2-0.

Round Rock opened the fourth with singles from RF Abimelec Ortiz and DH Omar Narváez.

C Cooper Johnson then drew a walk to load the bags.

CF Aaron Zavala drove a run in with his groundout to first and the Express trailed by one after four complete.

Sugar Land scratched another run across in the top half of the sixth.

3B Edwin DÃ-az and C César Salazar drew back-to-back walks leading to a RBI single from SS Zack Short.

In the bottom of the sixth, Zavala recorded his second Triple-A home run with a line drive to left field. Zavala's two-run shot tied the game at three heading into the seventh.

The Space Cowboys' response came in the form of a 2B Shay Whitcomb solo home run. Whitcomb's 24th home run gave Sugar Land a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh.

Ortiz tied it up again in the bottom of the seventh with his RBI double into left-center, sending the game to extra innings.

In the bottom of the eighth, the E-Train loaded the bases after Hauver was intentionally walked and SS Jax Biggers drew a walk. Martin gave the Express its 12th walkoff win of the season after reaching on catcher interference. Narvaez came home and Round Rock swept the doubleheader with its 4-3 win.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

TEACH ME HOW TO DOUGIE: Express skipper Doug Davis collected his 900th victory as a professional Manager on Saturday. Davis's first win came in 1996 with the Pittsfield Mets (Short-Season). He is 900-806 for his career and has achieved his 700th, 800th and 900th wins in three seasons while conducting the E-Train.

THE WOLF:

RHP Jose Corniell earned his first win at the Triple-A level after starting game one of the doubleheader. The Rangers' No.

4 prospect threw 5.1 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out five.

FOSS ON FIRE: INF Justin Foscue has recorded a hit in eight consecutive games with a hit in 11 of 12 games this month. Foscue went 4-for-7 with two runs scored in two games today. In September, he is slashing .348/.388/.609/.997 with three doubles, three home runs, nine RBI, ten runs scored, three walks, eight strikeouts and a stolen base.

PITCHING: After their sixth win this week, the Round Rock pitching staff continues to pace the PCL in ERA (2.68), earned runs (17) and strikeouts while throwing the most innings (57.0).

ABI: INF Abimelec Ortiz went 4-for-7 in two games today with a double, a triple, three RBI, two runs scored and a strikeout. He has posted a .341/.449/.659/1.108 slash line this month.

NEXT GAME: Sunday, September 14 vs. Sugar Land FIRST PITCH: 1:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255.

