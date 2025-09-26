INF/OF Cody Freeman Named 2025 Round Rock Express MVP

Published on September 26, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express announced on Friday that INF/OF Cody Freeman was named the Round Rock Express Most Valuable Player for the 2025 season. Freeman led all of Minor League Baseball in batting average (.336) while pacing the club in hits (129). He was tied for the team lead in home runs (19) and RBI (71) despite playing in only 97 games.

The 24-year-old slashed .336/.382/.549/.931 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 71 RBI, 75 runs scored, 32 walks and 37 strikeouts in his first season at Triple-A. Among Pacific Coast League leaders through August 15, he was first in batting average and second in slugging percentage (.549) and total bases (211). He was third in OPS (.931) and fourth in hits (129).

Among Express players with at least 300 at-bats in a single season, his .336 average is the second highest in club history behind C Yohel Pozo (2021, .337 AVG). His .931 OPS is fifth highest for a single season in club history.

From May 23 to August 15, Freeman slashed .379/.425/.643/1.068 in 57 games. He had a hit in 49 of the 57 games and multiple hits in 28 of the 57. On July 27 at Tacoma, Freeman became the 10th player in club history and first since August 6, 2019 (INF Jack Mayfield) to hit three home runs in a single game. He homered in each of his first three at-bats with two solo shots and a two-run homer. Only four PCL hitters achieved the feat this season. He finished 3-for-5 with four RBI and a strikeout.

The infielder had his contract selected by Texas on July 18 and made his Major League debut that night versus Detroit and recorded his first major league hit (double) on July 21 against the Athletics. Through September 25, Freeman has batted .222 (22-99) with three home runs, four doubles and 13 RBI in 32 games with the Rangers while making starts at second base (18), third base (4), right field (3) and designated hitter (2). Freeman takes home the award after INF Blaine Crim was named the 2024 Round Rock Express MVP.

Freeman was a fourth-round selection by Texas in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California. He is currently listed as the No. 22 (Baseball America) and No. 24 (MLB Pipeline) prospect in the Rangers minor league system.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.