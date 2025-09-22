Express Claim Season Finale over River Cats, 4-2

Published on September 21, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

All Nine Starters Record a Hit in Final Game of Round Rock's 25th Season

GAME 150 | AWAY GAME 76 | SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2025

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sutter Health Park R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (43-32 | 77-73) 4 11 0

SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS (41-34 | 77-73) 2 8 1

WP: RHP Trey Supak (4-2, 3.55) FIRST PITCH: 1:06 p.m. PT ATTENDANCE: 6,350

LP: RHP Will Bednar (0-1, 27.00) GAME TIME: 2:28

SV: RHPJosé Ruiz (7) TEMPERATURE: 86 degrees, Sunny.

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

--

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Round Rock struck first with a run in the top of the third. 3B Keyber Rodriguez led off with a double and CF Aaron Zavala followed with a single. 1B Justin Foscue then grounded into a double play and Rodriguez came home to give the Express a 1-0 edge.

In the bottom of the frame, Sacramento RF Luis Matos and DH Jesus Rodriguez recorded back-to-back RBI singles for a 2-1 advantage.

The E-Train responded with a pair of runs in the fourth. 2B Alex De Goti drove a run in with his double down the left field line. Two pitches later, SS Jax Biggers dropped a single into center that sent DH Omar Narváez home for the lead.

Round Rock put two on to start the eighth with a single from C Cooper Johnson and a double by Narváez. De Goti added another RBI with a sacrifice fly, extending their advantage to 4-2.

The River Cats recorded two singles in the ninth, but RHP José Ruiz retired the side, earning the save and giving the E-Train a 4-2 win in the season finale.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHOLE SQUAD: All nine starters in the Express lineup recorded a hit in Sunday's win. CF Aaron Zavala and DH Omar Narváez both tallied two hits while 2B Alex De Goti drove in a pair of runs. As a team, Round Rock hit .275 (56-204) with a league-high 18 doubles this week.

ROCKIN' 25: The Express finished their 25th season with a 77-73 record. It marks the club's 16th season with at least 70 wins, while doing so in each of the last four seasons. Since August 5, Round Rock posted a Triple-A-best 29-16 record with the lowest ERA (4.26) in that span.

