Rainiers Become First 86-Win Team in

September 21, 2025

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (86-64/48-27) finished the regular season strong, as they became the first Rainiers team to reach 86 wins since the franchise rebranded as the Tacoma Rainiers in 1995. They also clinched the best regular season record in the PCL with Sunday's victory. Michael Mariot pitched a gem as the Rainiers defeated the Oklahoma City Comets (84-66/38-37) by a final score of 3-1. Tacoma will now advance to the Pacific Coast League Championship Series in Las Vegas, beginning Tuesday at 7:05 PM at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Oklahoma City opened the scoring promptly in the first, as Esteury Ruiz met Tacoma's starter Michael Mariot with a leadoff homer to left-center field. Marriott allowed a base hit to Ryan Ward, but he settled down to set down the next three batters, which included two strikeouts.

Tacoma responded to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first. Samad Taylor began the frame with a double, and Rhylan Thomas moved him over to third base with a groundout to second. Colt Emerson came through with a sacrifice fly to left field before Ben Williamson flied out to end the inning.

Mariot fired scoreless second, third, and fourth innings while the Oklahoma City pitching staff also kept the Rainiers off the board in the second and third, as starter Andrew Heaney pitched a scoreless second inning and reliever Kyle Hurt shut Tacoma down in the third.

The Rainiers took the lead in the fourth inning. Thomas worked a walk, and he stole both second and third base. Emerson walked as well, and he also stole second base; with two runners in scoring position, Ben Williamson hit a sacrifice fly to score Thomas and advance Emerson to third. With Leody Taveras at the plate, Oklahoma City reliever Nick Nastrini threw a wild pitch, which allowed Emerson to score and push Tacoma's advantage to 3-1. Although Taveras walked, Tacoma did not score again; Miles Mastrobuoni and Spencer Packard were set down to end the frame.

The pitching for both sides was dominant the rest of the way. Brock Stewart, Roki Sasaki (Major League rehab), Luis Ortiz, and Bobby Miller each threw scoreless frames to blank the Rainiers after the fourth inning. Tacoma's pitching was up to the challenge, as Michael Mariot completed 5.2 innings with just one earned run and five strikeouts, and Joe Jacques finished off the sixth inning. Austin Kitchen recorded a scoreless seventh inning, and Collin Snider shut down the Comets in the eighth. Tayler Saucedo came on in the ninth seeking his first save of the season, and he got it, as he punched out Ryan Ward to end the season on a high note.

POSTGAME NOTES:

With their 86th win of the season, the 2025 Tacoma Rainiers became the first team to reach 86 wins since the team became the Tacoma Rainiers in 1995 and began their affiliation with the Mariners. The previous record was 85 wins in the 2001 season. It is the third time in franchise history Tacoma has won 86 games, previously done in 1969 as the Tacoma Cubs, and a franchise-record 97 wins in 1961.

Tacoma was especially impressive at Cheney Stadium this season. Their 52 victories at home are the most by a Triple-A team in a single season since at least 2005 (furthest records are available). Their .642 winning percentage at home is second best in a single season since 2005, and is 12th-best for a PCL team since 2005.

The Rainiers, by winning on Sunday, clinched the best regular season record in the Pacific Coast League in 2025. It is the first time since 2021 that Tacoma had the best regular season record in the league, when they were declared the Triple-A West Champions.

Austin Kitchen, who was awarded Tacoma's Reliever of the Year, ended the season strong with a scoreless appearance out of the bullpen. His 3.36 ERA on the season led the bullpen for those who had 25-or-more appearances. Furthermore, he is the first Tacoma reliever since at least 2005 to have a sub-3.40 ERA with a WHIP of less than 1.30 while recording 60.0 or-more innings pitched in a season.







