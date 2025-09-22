Isotopes Lead Pacific Coast League in Attendance for Fourth-Straight Year

Published on September 21, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes welcomed a cumulative total of 493,849 fans to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park over 73 openings during the 2025 season-the highest in the Pacific Coast League and fifth-highest amongst 120 teams in Minor League Baseball (MiLB). It's the club's fourth-consecutive season pacing the circuit in total attendance.

The club also averaged 6,765 fans per contest, the highest in the Pacific Coast League for a fourth-straight year and eighth-most in MiLB this season.

Albuquerque drew six crowds of over 10,000 fans with a high of 12,184 fans on July 4th - the fourth highest single-game attendance for a Minor League Baseball game this season.

The Isotopes also drew their 12 millionth fan last night and have totaled 12,014,216 over 22 seasons.







