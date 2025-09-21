Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Oklahoma City

TODAY'S GAME - 9/21 vs. Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Michael Mariot (3-4, 6.11) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Close out the 2025 regular season this afternoon against Oklahoma City before they head to Las Vegas for the Pacific Coast League Championship series...the Rainiers picked up their eighth walk-off win of the season on Saturday night, beating the Comets 8-7 in 10 innings...Tacoma scored in the first inning on a Colt Emerson RBI single to lead 1-0...the Comets plated five unanswered runs to take a 5-1 lead after the top of the fourth inning...the Rainiers responded in the bottom of the fourth inning with a three-run home run from Spencer Packard, his 10th of the season, to get within 5-4...both teams scored twice in the eighth inning, as Leody Taveras clubbed a two-run home run in the bottom of the frame to make it 7-6...Tacoma got the first two batters on in the bottom of the ninth, leading to a Rhylan Thomas sacrifice fly to tie the game at seven...after Troy Taylor kept the Comets off the board in the top of the 10th, Jacob Nottingham sliced a double down the right field line to give Tacoma the 8-7 walk-off win, the Rainiers' eighth walk-off victory of 2025.

THROUGH THE YEARS: As the Rainiers close out the 2025 regular season today, here is how Tacoma has fared over the last five seasons:

Season ¬â ¬â ¬âAVG ¬â ¬â ¬âR ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â2B ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â3B ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âHR ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âBB ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âSO ¬â ¬âSB ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âOBP ¬â ¬â ¬âSLG ¬â ¬â ¬âOPS

2021 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.273 ¬â ¬â763 ¬â ¬â ¬â244 ¬â ¬â ¬â24 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â189 ¬â ¬â ¬â548 ¬â ¬â ¬â1114 ¬â ¬â85 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.357 ¬â ¬â.465 ¬â ¬â.822

2022 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.248 ¬â ¬â789 ¬â ¬â ¬â294 ¬â ¬â ¬â34 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â216 ¬â ¬â ¬â640 ¬â ¬â ¬â1511 ¬â ¬â205 ¬â ¬â ¬â.337 ¬â ¬â.447 ¬â ¬â.784

2023 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.260 ¬â ¬â922 ¬â ¬â ¬â274 ¬â ¬â ¬â33 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â214 ¬â ¬â ¬â840 ¬â ¬â ¬â1434 ¬â ¬â210 ¬â ¬â ¬â.370 ¬â ¬â.453 ¬â ¬â.823

2024 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.270 ¬â ¬â909 ¬â ¬â ¬â257 ¬â ¬â ¬â30 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â170 ¬â ¬â ¬â718 ¬â ¬â ¬â1327 ¬â ¬â286 ¬â ¬â ¬â.366 ¬â ¬â.434 ¬â ¬â.800

2025 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.284 ¬â ¬â941 ¬â ¬â ¬â274 ¬â ¬â ¬â28 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â160 ¬â ¬â ¬â699 ¬â ¬â ¬â1079 ¬â ¬â231 ¬â ¬â ¬â.376 ¬â ¬â.442 ¬â ¬â.818

Season ¬â ¬â ¬âW ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âL ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âERA ¬âSHO ¬â ¬â ¬âIP ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â H ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âR ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âER ¬â ¬âHR ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âBB ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âSO ¬â ¬â ¬âWHIP ¬â ¬âAVG

2021 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â78 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â52 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.96 ¬â ¬â7 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1147.0 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1152 ¬â ¬â681 ¬â ¬â ¬â632 ¬â ¬â ¬â193 ¬â ¬â ¬â392 ¬â ¬â ¬â1222 ¬â ¬â1.35 ¬â ¬â.258

2022 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â72 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â78 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â5.28 ¬â ¬â9 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1328.1 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1397 ¬â ¬â848 ¬â ¬â ¬â779 ¬â ¬â ¬â191 ¬â ¬â ¬â542 ¬â ¬â ¬â1251 ¬â ¬â1.46 ¬â ¬â.270

2023 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â77 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â73 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â5.33 ¬â ¬â5 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1323.1 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1424 ¬â ¬â859 ¬â ¬â ¬â784 ¬â ¬â ¬â199 ¬â ¬â ¬â616 ¬â ¬â ¬â1226 ¬â ¬â1.54 ¬â ¬â.276

2024 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â82 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â68 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â5.08 ¬â ¬â9 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1308.1 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1368 ¬â ¬â813 ¬â ¬â ¬â739 ¬â ¬â ¬â188 ¬â ¬â ¬â566 ¬â ¬â ¬â1152 ¬â ¬â1.48 ¬â ¬â.268

2025 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â85 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â64 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â5.05 ¬â ¬â6 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1315.2 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1432 ¬â ¬â810 ¬â ¬â ¬â738 ¬â ¬â ¬â159 ¬â ¬â ¬â513 ¬â ¬â ¬â1188 ¬â ¬â1.48 ¬â ¬â.277

RAINIERS TEAM AWARD WINNERS: The Rainiers announced their team awards on Saturday...Jhonathan Díaz was named Tacoma's Starting Pitcher of the Year, leading the PCL with a 4.15 ERA, making a league-high 26 starts and recording 11 wins, the most for a Rainier left-hander since 2010...Austin Kitchen was named the Reliever of the Year, working a 3.38 ERA, the best among Rainiers with at least 25 appearances...Jack López was named Tacoma's Defensive Player of the Year, having played six different defensive positions, and showcasing one of the strongest arms in the PCL...Rhylan Thomas was named the Offensive Player of the Year, pacing the league with 178 hits, the fourth-most in a single season in franchise history...Samad Taylor, who broke Tacoma's career franchise stolen base record and set a new single-season runs record, was named the team MVP.

MORE TO ACCOMPLISH: The Rainiers, who changed from the Tacoma Tigers to the Rainiers and began their affiliation with the Seattle Mariners in 1995, have tied for the most wins in the "Rainiers Era"...the Rainiers won 85 games in 2001, when they were declared "Co-Champions" of the Pacific Coast League with New Orleans...Tacoma has reached 85 wins, for the fourth time in franchise history (also: 1961 - franchise record 97, 1969 - 86)...Tacoma needs to win today to secure sole possession of the best overall record in the PCL this year...the Rainiers currently have 85 wins, while the Comets have 84...should Oklahoma City win today, they will tie Tacoma for the best regular season record.

CHENEY'S HOME COOKING: The Rainiers have taken care of business at home this season, going 51-29 at Cheney Stadium...the Rainiers will play 81 home games, up from the standard 75, due to the June 10-15 series that was originally scheduled to be played at Sacramento, but was moved to Tacoma...Tacoma's 51 home victories are the most by a Triple-A team in a single season in the last 20 years, passing the 50 wins that Indianapolis secured at Victory Field this year...Tacoma currently sports a .638 winning percentage at home this season, good for their fourth-best winning percentage at home in a single season since 2005...should Tacoma win their final game of the regular season, they can finish 52-29, with a .642 winning percentage at home, which would be Tacoma's second-best, and the 12th-best for a PCL team since 2005.

RAINIERS R IN THE PLAYOFFS: Tacoma's 6-1 victory on Wednesday secured the Pacific Coast League Second Half Championship...the Rainiers will play in the Pacific Coast League Championship series beginning on Tuesday, September 23 at Las Vegas in a best-of-three series against the Aviators...the Rainiers will play for their seventh league championship and first since winning the Triple-A West in 2021, which did not include any postseason games...the Rainiers will play playoff baseball for the first time since 2016, when they fell to El Paso in the Pacific Coast Conference Playoff...the last time Tacoma won a championship that included postseason games was 2010, when they defeated Sacramento in the Pacific Coast Conference Playoff, then defeating Memphis in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series.

COLT HAS BEEN COOKING: Colt Emerson picked up a pair of hits on Saturday night, collecting ahit in each of his first five games with Tacoma, getting off to an 8-for-20 (.400) start with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI...dating back September 4 with Double-A Arkansas, Emerson has collected a hit in his last 13 games...over that time between the two levels, Emerson is hitting .369 (24x65) with six doubles, two home runs, 12 RBI and a .992 OPS...Emerson is the fourth Rainier since 2005 to hit multiple home runs before turning 21, the last being Robert Perez Jr., who hit three in 2019...the others: Ketel Marte - 2, 2014, Asdrúbal Cabrera - 3, 2006 and Adam Jones - 14, 2006.

MARINERS UPDATE: Seattle clinched a pivotal series victory over Houston with a 6-4 victory last night...the Mariners opened up a 6-0 lead after the top of the seventh inning, getting Cal Raleigh's 57th home run of the season...Eugenio Suárez went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI, a walk and a run scored in the win...George Kirby fired 6.0 shutout innings, striking out seven without a walk...Houston got on the board with a Jeremy Peña grand slam in the seventh, but Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier and Andres Muñoz finished off the 6-4 win.







